NORTH EAST — As talks of the growth and economic development in the area have divided into separate factions around Cecil County, the county’s Economic Development Commission got a refresher of how enterprise zones work — and how they mainly a “net revenue gain” for the county.
“These Enterprise Zones are essential,” said county Economic Development Director Chris Moyer.
“They’re entirely responsible, quite honestly, for Cecil County’s growth.”
In her presentation “Enterprise Zones: Dispelling the misconceptions and clarifying the realities,” Economic Development Manager Sandra Edwards, first, defined Enterprise Zones as an economically depressed area in which business growth is encouraged by the government through tax relief and financial concessions.
An Enterprise Zone is a collaboration between local and state governments for new development and growth with the use of tax incentives funded by the state.
“Why wouldn’t we want to see those dollars come to Cecil County and Cecil County businesses and the coffers directly related to Cecil County?” Moyer said, stressing the point that Enterprise Zones are a state-funded program administered on the county level.
“If we don’t take advantage, it’s going to go elsewhere.”
How Enterprise Zones work
Maryland reimburses 50 percent of lost revenue back to the local level.
“When we say ‘lost,’ it’s not really coming out of our pocket,” Edwards said. “If we didn’t have any businesses in the Enterprise Zone come, we wouldn’t have anything in our pocket.”
Moyer presented to the committee an example dummy corporation to show the profitability of an Enterprise Zone (see photos for “Blue Enterprises” dummy example). In this illustration, Moyer invalidated arguments that may be floating in the community that these areas are tied to anything other than state-funded growth.
”The state is going to spend the money elsewhere if we turn down the money,” Moyer said.
To further make this point, Moyer showed that at the 15-year mark of his example, Cecil County would see a 487 percent rate of return and an annual revenue of $549,883 (based on the exampled 500,000-square-foot building with at least 300 jobs — with the state providing 50 percent of the property tax lost from providing the credit).
In order to establish an Enterprise Zone, the land must be in a Priority Funding Area or meet an exception under the State Finance and Procurement Article Title 5, Subtitle 7B. The area must also meet one of the following benchmarks:
In an 18-month period, the average rate of unemployment in or with reasonable proximity to the area must be at least 150 percent of the average rate in Maryland or the Unites States. The area qualifies as a low-income poverty area. At least 70 percent of family income in the area is less than 80 percent of the median family income in the political subdivision that contains the area. Or, the population of the area decreased by 10 percent between the two most recent censuses, and the political subdivision can demonstrate that chronic abandonment/demolition of property is occurring in the area or substantial property tax arrearages exist in the area.
A business seeking to build in a Cecil County Enterprise Zone must also follow standards set out by the county.
