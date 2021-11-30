An investigator walks out of the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of North Street in Elkton on Tuesday morning, about five hours after a female employee was fatally shot inside that store. The gunman remained on the loose, as of late Tuesday afternoon.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
ELKTON — A gunman remained on the loose late Tuesday afternoon, after fatally shooting an employee earlier that day inside an Elkton convenience store that is across the street from the Elkton Police Department headquarters, police reported.
The fatal shooting occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday inside the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of North Street, police reported. Numerous investigators worked at the scene for several hours after the fatal shooting.
Investigators identified the slain 7-Eleven employee only as a 34-year-old woman. EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers told the Cecil Whig late Tuesday afternoon that the agency was temporarily withholding the murder victim's name, amid the ongoing investigation.
Officers responded to the 7-Eleven after receiving a report of a "robbery in progress with shots fired," according to Lt. David Confer.
EPD officers found the wounded woman inside the store and immediately rendered medical assistance, Confer said. Paramedics then arrived moments later and rendered medical assistance, but the woman died at the scene from her wound or wounds at the scene, he added.
The gunman had fled the scene before EPD officers arrived, police reported.
"Everything happened inside the store," Confer said, noting that no customers were inside the store when the fatal shooting occurred.
Rogers commented late Tuesday afternoon, "We are still working to confirm if the shooting occurred during a robbery."
On Tuesday morning, EPD issued a written statement regarding the fatal shooting.
One section of the statement reads, "Suspect is still on the loose. There are no leads at this time. We are in the early stages of an active investigation. Maryland State Police crime (scene) technicians and the EPD Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation."
The 7-Eleven at 321 North St., which also corners Railroad Avenue, is across the street from the EPD station, which is at 601 Railroad Ave.
Anyone with information that might help in this fatal-shooting investigation is asked to call the Elkton Police Department tipline at 410-398-4200, ext. 13.
