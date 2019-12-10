ELKTON — With hard winter weather ahead, the Cecil County Health Department and Meeting Ground are preparing to start the emergency rotating shelter on Jan. 6.
“We’re still working with our volunteers to best make it work to make every possible week filled, but the holiday weeks are difficult,” Sheri Snyder, executive director of Meeting Ground, a county nonprofit that runs various programs serving the local homeless population, told the Whig.
For decades, local churches have banded together to host the county’s emergency shelter during the cold weather months for 16 weeks. But in recent years, that season looks to be growing shorter as the program struggles to gain volunteers. Last year, it looked like the shelter would open in January when a last minute surge of volunteers helped keep its doors open in late December.
As it stands, the rotating shelter looks to run between Jan. 6 and March 23 with the help of scores of volunteers.
Each year brings new churches — this year Praise Assembly in Newark, Del. and Conowingo Baptist are participating — and some this year like St. Margaret of Scotland and Elkton Presbyterian are returning to lend a hand. Other churches have dropped off.
Five Rivers Church in Elkton, one of the strongest sources of volunteers for the shelter in the past, will only be hosting one week this season. For the last two years up to this point, Five Rivers hosted two weeks and allowed other churches to use its facilities if the need arose.
“It is a huge undertaking,” Snyder told the Cecil County Council. “We find that without a lead person in those churches that are willing to coordinate and get the volunteers – that’s when we lose them.”
Snyder acknowledged that with other responsibilities with work and families, some volunteers can be burned out on helping the shelter after a few years. Meeting Ground does offer crisis intervention training to help volunteers handle unpredictable moments of the shelter and does have a staff member on-call to help out.
In other terms of assistance, the Cecil County Health Department also has $5,000 in motel vouchers when the temperature drops to 13 degrees or below, triggering the county’s cold weather plan.
The vouchers are handed out only when a person cannot find room in the rotating shelter, said Gwen Parrack, director of the Cecil County Health Department’s Division of Special Populations.
Council President Bob Meffley suggested during Tuesday’s work session that the rotating shelter might find some additional space at the Maryland Rural Development Corporation, since its years away from adding a community center onto the property.
That center would be run through a partnership with the Paris Foundation, and would focus on adding child and adult activities to its meal service and bible services. But Mike Brandon, the executive director of the Paris Foundation, said that the community center was in the early stages of discussion — but would not likely include “a housing piece.”
“We will continue our support to the shelter in providing meals, as some churches on occasion can’t do it, and we offer them a place to pick up people for the night, but having the shelter is not part of the vision,” he told the Whig.
If interested in getting involved with the emergency rotating shelter, call Meeting Ground at 410-620-3128.
