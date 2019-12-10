CECIL COUNTY — If you’re going to have a blue Christmas without a little Elvis in your life, make sure you get to the North East VFW Post #6027 on Turkey Point Road on Saturday night.
At 6 p.m., the doors will open, and people of all ages will rock around the clock with Elvis, Dean Martin, Tom Jones and Willie Nelson.
The “King” himself will be in the building as longtime Elvis tribute artist Tim Conley triumphantly returns to the Maryland stage, along with award-winning Dean Martin impersonator Dino Anthony. Up-and-comer Mike Long will also regale the crowd with Willie Nelson tunes.
Conley goes to great lengths to dress and impersonate both Elvis and Tom Jones. He’s got the sequined jumpsuits with capes and the smart Tom Jones in Vegas suits. You’ll be transported to a simpler time and will enjoy the deep baritones of Presley, Jones, Martin and the twang of Nelson. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The $35 VIP tickets are the real treat — as those who want to meet and greet the legends themselves can come at 5:30 p.m. to glad hand with the greats.
“We want people to know that we’re putting on a good, family-friendly show in North East, Maryland,” Conley said. “We’re hoping to take over Maryland again.”
As the leader of the group and a longtime Elvis and Tom Jones tribute artist, Conley has been on hiatus following the death of his fiancée. His fans and friends have encouraged him to get back in the business, and the state of the tribute entertainment industry gave him the final push to shimmy back in his signature jumpsuits.
“Some people have made a joke out of the industry,” he said. “And it’s a real shame. Every one of my guys, including myself — we’re all professionals. We don’t go out there to try to make money and make a mockery out of the show. We’re going to do a nice, exciting show for you.”
Conley is excited about coming “back with a bang,” and hopes to meet all the fans, saying people of all ages can expect “a big show.”
“We love to bring back great memories for the seniors,” he said. “But we have fans of all ages.”
Conley’s Elvis will showcase tunes from the 1960s, as well as the “jumpsuit and cape era” of the 1970s. He’s also promising some Christmas hits.
Conley said he, Anthony and Long are installing a stage for the star-studded evening, as well as lights and a sound system.
“It’s an authentic tribute show,” he said. “We’re going to interact with people. There will be a place for dancing. It’s very involved. We love to keep the fans happy.”
Revelers can expect to be expertly entertained by award-winning tributes of the four crooners. Conley performed his first contest in 2002, and since has won or placed in several Elvis competitions. He won second place in the Elvis Presley Enterprises contest in New Jersey, and has won second place several times at a high-octane contest on Dewey Beach.
Anthony, who is a spot-on Dean Martin, won a nationwide Dean Martin look alike contest in Ohio, which is known to be the most competitive in the industry. And Long’s “Shotgun Willie” is known far and wide as the region’s top Willie Nelson tribute show.
“I don’t bring in just anybody,” Conley laughed.
If you’re on the fence about coming out, music fans should put on their blue suede shoes and take a chance. All ages and types of music fans are welcome.
“It’s just going to be a great show,” Conley said. “We want to put smiles on everybody’s faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.