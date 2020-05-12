Ellajean Perry, 104, gets birthday parade

ELKTON — Wrapped in a blanket and surrounded by staff in masks, Ellajean Perry watched as her own personal parade was put on to celebrate the tenacity of a woman over 100.
Perry, who turned 104 on May 6, was the subject of community love on Saturday as hoards of family members, friends, church members, friendly strangers, the fire department and more caravanned their way through the parking area of Abbey Manor with signs that read “Happy birthday Ellajean.”
Perry speaks softly, with a high-pitched tone — like the change in note when playing the water glasses filled with more water. She is filled with memories. Born in 1916, Perry has lived through several world wars, depressions and recessions. Now, in the peak of COVID-19, Perry was the subject of a parade and short concert of church hymns in celebration of her birthday.
