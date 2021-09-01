ELKTON — The small town gossip of the only diner in town takes center stage in “The Spitfire Grill,” an emotional story that marks the first musical from Showcase on Main in Elkton.
“I just think this is such a good story for Elkton right now,” director Lee Lewis said. “‘There’s a spirit of hope along main street’ is a really good message for Elkton. There’s a lot of us down here working on making this a happening, cool place to be.”
For Showcase on Main, the play represented a return to live theatre after 18 months. The small theater even featured a five piece pit orchestra, with strings and guitar adding a bluegrass twang to the production.
The show centers on Percy Talbott (Darby McLaughlin), a recently released convict who chooses to resettle in Gilead, Maine. She gets a job under Hannah Ferguson (Kathy Buterbaugh) at the Spitfire Grill and her appearance, and prison background instantly start the small town rumor mill.
Like many small towns, Gilead has struggled, as the quarry, which employed Caleb Thorpe (Frank Gillette) closed, and Thorpe clings to what that work and past represented.
“She’s not the kind of new blood we need in this town,” the character Thorpe sings. “We need strong backed workers. We had them way back when.”
Gillette was originally going to be in “Godspell” last march when the COVID pandemic shut down live performances.
“It was difficult to get into Caleb’s mindset; he’s very unlike me; he’s very overbearing, old fashioned and angry,” Gillette said. “From the first time I heard the song (Digging Stone) on the soundtrack I could hear he clearly struggled and tried to go deeper into that.”
Talbott perseveres through her friendship with Ferguson and Shelby Thorpe (Christy Lewis), who helps run the Grill when Ferguson is injured. Talbott soon discovers a secret that Ferguson has been keeping from the town.
“I enjoy characters that are not easy and Hannah is not easy,” Buterbaugh said. “She’s not redeemable. You’re like ‘why did she do the things that she did’. You have to think as an actor, you have to show with your actions, explain why this human did what she did.”
Buterbaugh said returning the routine of theatre practices was an adjustment for the cast after doing nothing because of the pandemic.
“I generally do really big musicals but you don’t get to explore your character in a giant musical,” Buterbaugh said. “This gave us time to develop relationships with each other.”
McLaughlin said her favorite song is “Colors of Paradise,” a duet with Thorpe when they come up with the idea to hold an auction raffle to sell the Spitfire Grill. The song extols the virtues of small town living.
“It felt surreal to be back on stage,” McLaughlin said. “And have an actual audience sit here and listen to us.”
The Spitfire Grill will continue this weekend at Showcase on Main on Sept. 3, 4, and 5. On Friday and Saturday the show will begin at 8 p.m., on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-spitfire-grill-tickets-166312532261?fbclid=IwAR2zR3-wZ8uTEfmWlvkikLA1jkFHZoK8-9_ZWxxy7Qsg56YrVg_7SJp688k
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.