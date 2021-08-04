National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders. Officer Jakob Brown was one of many police officials to attend the event.
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders. Officer Jakob Brown was one of many police officials to attend the event.
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders. Other community organizations included Paws for People who brought pets such as Teddy to the event.
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders. Elkton town commissioner Earl Piner served as the DJ.
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders. Officer Jakob Brown was one of many police officials to attend the event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders. Officer Jakob Brown was one of many police officials to attend the event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders. Other community organizations included Paws for People who brought pets such as Teddy to the event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders. Elkton town commissioner Earl Piner served as the DJ.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
National Night Out, organized by the Elkton Police Department, gave the community a chance to meet with law enforcement and other first responders.
ELKTON — Hundreds of people met with first responders and other community organizations during Elkton’s National Night Out at Meadow Park. The event, hosted by the Elkton Police Department (EPD), hopes to sponsor positive interactions between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
“It’s about working with the community and giving back,” corporal Candace Pirritano, who helped organize the event, said.
Corporal Amanda Banik said the free event saw a large turnout as many people were unable to attend events during the pandemic. The National Night Out is held across the nation.
“People see that we’re human when they see us in plain clothes,” Banik said.
Many local organizations, such as Paws for Peoples, Voices of Hope, Cecil County Public Library Bookmobile, CASA, the Boys and Girls Clubs and others came out to the event. Other law enforcement agencies, such as the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police, along with the Singerly Fire Department came out to show their support.
“We can’t do our job without the help of other people,” Banik, who helped organize the event, said. “This is one of those events that showcases that. It’s not just us doing that put this together, it’s people who volunteer time and come out and donate.”
Central Tavern, Chick-fil-A, Wawa, Walmart, Acme and Redner’s donated free food for the event.
“It’s good to come out and serve your community in a different way,” officer Jakob Brown said.
Elkton Town Commissioner Earl Piner served as the DJ for National Night Out.
“Anytime we can bring the community together, it’s always a good thing,” Piner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.