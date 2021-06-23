BALTIMORE — An Elkton woman is $40,000 richer after her name was drawn in Maryland’s VaxCash contest.
Virginia Woerner’s name was drawn in the June 2 drawing.
“We can use it,” Woerner said of the windfall. “We have hospital bills.”
She told the folks at Maryland Lottery and Gaming that she’s not the type to spend frivolously.
“I’m a girl that believes in just living on the necessities,” she said. “I won’t have to do that when the prize money arrives.”
Maryland is drawing names every day, with the winner getting $40,000. Only Maryland residents who have received at least one COVID vaccine dose have a chance to win said Seth Elkins, spokesman for Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
“You must be vaccinated, and a record of your vaccination must be received and accepted as valid in the State of Maryland’s Immunization Information System, ImmuNet, by 11:59:59 p.m. on July 3, 2021 to be eligible for the July 4 drawing,” Elkins said.
That Independence Day drawing will give one winner $400,000.
Those who won the $40,000 cannot win the big prize, Elkins added.
Woerner was notified by mail of her win, but admits she was hesitant at first to call the number.
“I did think it might be a scam but the more I thought about it ... I decided to call. He talked, I listened and I thought, this is legitimate,” she said.
A lifelong Elkton resident, Woerner is retired and loves to fish. She thinks maybe a fishing trip could be in her future now, after spending much of the pandemic isolated from family and friends.
She and her husband Richard — they’ve been married 55 years — got vaccinated at their doctor’s office April 28.
“I wanted to get it because I wanted to protect my family,” she said.
