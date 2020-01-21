ELKTON — A woman has received a two-and-a-half-year jail term stemming from a protracted March incident in which she struck her nine-year-old daughter in the face, pulled her hair and bit her arm, some of which occurred after the mother — in the nude — chased the girl out of their Elkton residence, prompting neighbors to intervene on behalf of the child.
The defendant, Nafeisha Brown, 32, also reportedly bit a neighbor's arm, made ill-spirited remarks to an Elkton Police Department officer after her arrest and later spit on him in the agency's booking area.
Some of the incident — including Brown screaming profanity-laced comments, was captured on video. During the Jan. 13 sentencing, the audio portion of the tape was played by prosecutors in the courtroom.
"Time kept going on and you kept doing what you were doing ... You've done these things to yourself, unfortunately," Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. told Brown from the bench, referring to how she remained uncontrollable and combative for such an extended period.
Moments before imposing the sentences, the judge, who noted that Brown had a moderate criminal record, commented to those in the courtroom, "I don't have any other choice but to incarcerate her."
Davis imposed a 10-year sentence on Brown for second-degree child abuse and then suspended all but 18 months of it.
The judge also imposed a couple of consecutive six-month sentences on Brown for her two second-degree assault convictions.
Davis ordered Brown to serve three years of supervised probation after completing her 30-month term in the Cecil County Detention Center, where she will be eligible for the work release program.
As probation conditions, Brown must take an anger management course and parenting classes, undergo a mental health evaluation and submit to any treatment deemed necessary. Brown also must undergo substance abuse counseling and submit to random testing.
In September, Brown had entered Alford pleas to those three offenses, as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed 12 related charges, including indecent exposure, contributing to the condition of a minor, disturbing the peace and multiple other second-degree assault counts.
(A defendant maintains their innocence in an Alford plea while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.)
Brown expressed contrition while addressing the judge, moments before sentencing and moments after prosecutors had played the audio of her loud tirade peppered with obscenities.
"I'm so embarrassed," Brown said tearfully.
She told the judge that the words she heard on that recording seemed as though they were uttered by an unrecognizable person. Brown also maintained that her actions inside and outside of her residence in the 100 block of Danford Drive on March 16 were uncharacteristic of her, too.
"It was like someone jumped inside of me that day. There was a lot going through my mind that day," Brown told Davis. "Five minutes changed my whole life that day."
Court records indicate that EPD officers were dispatched to the defendant's Danford Drive residence at approximately 4 p.m. on March 16 for a "physical disturbance" that started inside the house with argument between Brown and her daughter.
Brown struck the girl in the face, causing "swelling on her lip and her right check and bleeding," police reported.
The girl then ran out of the house, approached a neighbor and asked that woman to calm down her mother, police said. Brown, who was naked, then ran out of the house and approached her daughter, police added.
During sentencing, Brown's assistant public defender, Edwin B. Fockler IV, explained that Brown had a bath towel wrapped around her body when the argument started — having just gotten out of the shower — and that her covering fell off when she ran after her daughter.
After the girl positioned herself behind the neighbor, Brown grabbed her daughter by the hair and attempted to drag her inside the residence, police reported.
"(Brown) pulled so hard several clumps of (the girl's) weave came out," according to court records.
Fockler challenged that assessment at sentencing, explaining that Brown was cutting the weave out of her daughter's hair — in preparation for a hair appointment — when she chided the girl for "playing on her phone," which started the argument.
"The rest is history and here we are ... It went haywire," Fockler said, after referring to the hair-pulling allegations and commenting, "It sounds terrible, but they'd (the clumps of hair weave) already been cut out."
As the neighbors attempted to help the girl, Brown pushed one of them to the ground and bit her arm, police reported. The other woman held Brown to the ground, trying to keep her away from the girl, police said. When the girl attempted to calm down her mother, police added, she bit her daughter on the left upper bicep.
The girl and woman suffered bruising from the bites, police noted.
"While being transported to the Elkton Police Department, (Brown) told Ofc. Smith that she wished his wife cheated on him, that his child was in a car accident and that he died. Once in the booking area of the Elkton Police Department, (Brown) spit at Ofc. Brown, striking him with her spit," according to court records.
A short time later, after Brown had ordered her not to spit a second time, Brown spit on him again, police reported.
Brown's grandmother addressed the judge on her granddaughter's behalf at sentencing.
After acknowledging that her granddaughter exercised poor judgment in the heat of the moment, she opined that Brown shouldn't be punished severely.
"She doesn't need to go to jail for 15 to 25 years because she got upset," Brown's grandmother said, after telling the judge, "She's very high-strung and so is my great-granddaughter (Brown's daughter)."
The woman reported that Brown is intelligent and has a job working with computers.
"She is a good girl. She doesn't mess with nobody unless they provoked her," Brown's grandmother said. "Don't cast her in jail like some animal. She's too smart for that. Me, as her grandmother, would do her time for her."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.