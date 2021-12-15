ELKTON — A woman who maintained that she was taking property from an Elkton-area home in March as part of a foreclosure — when the actual homeowner and a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy confronted her — received a 90-day jail term on Monday.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan imposed a four-year sentence on the defendant, Calystia Marie Smith, 24, of Elkton, and then suspended all but 90 days of that penalty. Whelan sentenced Smith for third-degree burglary, to which she had pleaded guilty in September as part of a plea deal.
The judge ordered Smith to serve three years of supervised probation after completing her 90-day term, which she will serve in the Cecil County Detention Center.
“I know I was in the wrong . . . I’m trying to move on with my life,” Smith told the judge from the defense table, moments before he imposed the sentence.
The active incarceration part of the penalty that Whelan imposed on Smith matched a recommendation made by Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Sentman, who had sought a five-year sentence with all but 90 days suspended. Sentman also recommended three years of supervised probation.
State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, called for three months to two years of active incarceration for Smith.
Sentman reported that Smith was convicted of retail theft in Pennsylvania in 2019.
Whelan told Smith that her previous conviction is the reason he believed she should serve some jail time, instead of being placed directly on probation, as recommended by her lawyer, Assistant Public Defendant Edwin B. Fockler IV.
“If this was your first offense, but you had a prior theft (two years) before,” Whelan explained to Smith from the bench.
Fockler reported that Smith is a 2015 Elkton High School graduate who is the mother of two young children and that she is separated from her husband.
In response to a request made by Fockler, who explained that his client needed time to get her affairs in order before incarceration, the judge allowed Smith to remain free until 6 p.m. Friday, when she must report to the county jail to start her 90-day sentence.
The defense lawyer maintained that Smith’s criminal act hinged on a misunderstanding.
“She thought the house was abandoned. It’s just an odd situation. She believed the stuff (property) was there and abandoned,” Fockler told Whelan.
When the judge asked Smith how she was able to enter the house, Smith said the door was unlocked.
Smith was arrested and charged on March 23, after the homeowner and a CCSO deputy caught her inside a house in the 1100 block of Leeds Road, northeast of Elkton, police said. Smith maintained that she was taking property from the place as part of a foreclosure, police added.
There was one problem with that story, however, according to court records.
The original charging document stated: “(the homeowner) advised that her house is paid off and not in foreclosure.”
CCSO Deputy Joshua Mickle responded to the Leeds Road home at approximately 5:10 p.m. on March 23, after receiving a report about a burglary, police said.
Once there, police added, the deputy saw a blue Kia Sorento parked in the front lawn and the homeowner standing in front of Smith – who was inside the house – which he later learned was done to prevent the intruder from fleeing before law enforcement arrived.
The homeowner told the deputy that she had gone to her Leeds Road residence several moments earlier and found Smith there, after a former neighbor had called to inform her that a “strange vehicle” was parked in her front lawn, police reported.
Mickle spoke with Smith, who explained that she was inside the house “for a foreclosure job” and that she was taking any property of value, to be sold at a later date, court records show.
But the homeowner challenged Smith’s explanation, reporting that her home is paid off and, therefore, could not be in foreclosure, according to court records.
During his on-scene investigation, Mickle found property inside the Kia Sorento that the homeowner verified belonged to her, police said. The investigator also determined that Smith had driven the Kia Sorento to that residence, police added.
