ELKTON — A woman was arrested during a Cecil County School Board meeting on Wednesday and charged with six offenses, including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
“The officer on duty asked the individuals in the lobby to lower their volume as it was disruptive to the meeting,” CCPS said in a statement. “Upon one individual’s refusal to do so, the officer asked her to leave the building, which she refused, leading to her arrest.”
Michael Rosado, who witnessed the incident and took a video of it, said the suspect, identified in charging documents as Brooke Noel Somers of Elkton, arrived at the meeting at 201 Booth St. after it had already started. Rosado and another person were in the lobby outside the meeting room watching a livestream of the event without masks when Somers arrived. Masking is currently required at school board meetings, but the school system as a courtesy has allowed those without masks to remain in the lobby of the George Washington Carver Education Leadership Center to watch the livestream feed. The meetings are also broadcast on zoom.
The incident report by Elkton Police Department arresting officer Ofc. Anthony Devine, who was on duty at the meeting, said Somers attempted to enter the school board meeting room without a mask. Somers was told she needed to leave the room after entering. Rosado said Somers then left to her car to get a letter from her doctor.
Somers returned to the building with the letter from her doctor, but Rosado said she was asked to present identification. Rosado said after getting her ID, to prove the doctors note was for her, she was once again refused entry to the meeting room.
Devine’s report states that Somers said she wears a mask when there is “a logical reason” to wear a mask, such as when she uses a sander or demolishes concrete.
“It became evident that she had come to the meeting with the intent of making a demonstration out of not wearing a mask and was therefore advised she could not enter the meeting,” Devine wrote in the charging document.
After the final refusal of entry, Somers sat in the lobby watching the meeting along with Rosado and another person, all of whom were without masks according to Rosado.
Devine said that as the meeting continued, conversation in the lobby began to draw the attention of the CCPS leadership team, disrupting the meeting. The officer then told the individuals in the lobby to lower their volume to not disturb the school board proceedings. Somers refused the request.
“She was then instructed to leave the property as it was evident her intent was to disrupt the meeting and cause a disturbance,” reads Devine’s report. “She was told multiple times to leave but continued to refuse, advising that she was ‘peacefully refusing to leave.’”
A video of the incident, posted online by Rosado, shows Somers saying no to the officer’s request for her to stand up so he could arrest her. After Somers says no, Devine pulls Somers out of the chair and onto the ground. She says “you are hurting me,” while Devine says “you are under arrest and you are resisting.” The video shows Ofc. Devine asking Somers to give him her hands, but Somers refuses. Two other officers then arrive to escort her out of the building.
“This is a prime example of a situation where an officer could have politely told her to keep it down again or just walked back in the meeting and nothing would have happened,” Rosado said.
Somers faces six misdemeanor charges of disturbing school operations, school trespassing, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, and trespassing on private property. Somers has been released on recognizance.
“Her arrest had nothing to do with her being unmasked but was a direct result of her own actions to disobey the lawful requests of an officer whose intent was to minimize disruption to the meeting that was occurring inside the board room,” the CCPS statement on the incident says.
County Executive Danielle Hornberger wrote on Facebook after sharing video of the incident that the interaction appeared unnecessary and was very distressing.
“While the Cecil County Government has no oversight of the Elkton Police Department, the Town of Elkton, nor the Cecil County Public School System, I pledge to work with each to ensure that this confrontation is fully investigated, that there is full transparency, and that there is accountability,” Hornberger wrote.
In the video of the arrest, Rosado states that the arrest occurred because Somers wasn’t wearing a mask. Rosado wrote in the description of the video that despite his commentary, the actual arrest was because Somers refused Devine’s request to keep her voice down.
During the meeting, the School Board sent a letter to the Maryland State Board of Education asking the state to lift the statewide mask mandate.
The Elkton Police Department said that it is looking into the incident to ensure the department’s response aligns with their mission and vision statements.
“Everyone’s getting confused thinking that we’re enforcing the mask mandate, but we’re not enforcing mask mandates,” EPD Lieutenant David Confer said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For those who wish to see video of the altercation, see below. The following submitted video contains commentary that the arrest was due to Somers’ lack of a mask. Both the EPD and the videographer have indicated that this is incorrect and that Somers was arrested due to her refusal to comply with the officer’s lawful order.
