ELKTON — A woman remained jailed without bond on Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed her ex-husband in the back outside an Elkton residence on Thanksgiving Day during a dispute, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Elizabeth Leona Rogers, 36, of the unit block of Wood Duck Road near Elkton.
Det. Tyler Price of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the unit block of Joseph Gallaher Street in the Holly Hall neighborhood off Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, after receiving a complaint concerning a stabbing, police reported.
The alleged victim told Price that he had gone to that address to speak with Rogers, and that she “became angry over a dispute involving another female,” police said. He also told the detective that, during the argument, Rogers stabbed him in the “lower right side of his back with a small, black colored pocketknife” while they were standing in the driveway, police added.
“Det. Price observed numerous scratches and red marks on (the ex-husband’s) face,” according to charging documents, which indicate that he suffered those injuries when Rogers allegedly assaulted him, based on information provided by the alleged victim.
The detective also observed the alleged victim’s stab wound on his lower back, close to his side, police said. The alleged victim refused medical treatment at the scene, telling investigators that he would take himself to the hospital, police added.
After allegedly stabbing her ex-husband, Rogers reportedly left the scene on foot and was last seen walking toward Route 213, police reported.
“Det. Price interviewed several witnesses on scene, who advised that there was an altercation between (the alleged victim) and (Rogers) at that location. The witnesses explained that they did not witness the stabbing. One of the witnesses advised that (the alleged victim) stated to the witness that (Rogers) is the person responsible for the stabbing,” court records allege.
Investigators were able to locate Rogers and arrest her shortly after the incident, court records show.
Scheduled for a Dec. 23 preliminary hearing, Rogers is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that, if convicted, is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, according to court records. Rogers also is charged with misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, court records show.
Rogers remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after her bail review hearing, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.