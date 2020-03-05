From the Town of Elkton:
The Department of Public Works will be performing water line maintenance during the overnight hours starting at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday, March 06, 2020. Elkton Heights and its surrounding area will be affected during this time. Water service will be restored upon completion. Residents are reminded to run cold water through the bath tub spigot if water discoloration is experienced.
