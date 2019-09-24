ELKTON — In the aftermath of two public hearings last week, Elkton officials updated the proposed Planned Use Development zoning amendment to clarify what Mayor Rob Alt and the Commissioners are considering for a vote.
After a quick succession of hearings on the amendment, town officials had updated the language to reflect comments from the Planning Commission, the public and Morris & Ritchie, the engineering firm working on the proposed Southfields project.
Both meetings last week were dominated by residents’ concerns on Southfields, the 650-acre project slated for industrial, recreation, retail and residential use, rather than PUD amendment.
The amendment creates a PUD floating zone in Elkton’s zoning ordinance for mixed-use projects at least 50 acres in size. The town originally started looking at PUD language during the 2013 comprehensive rezoning, but it was ultimately shelved.
Southfields is reportedly the only project eyeing the PUD floating zone, triggering a need for Elkton legal representation and town officials to take a second look.
David Beste, one of the attorneys representing the town in this matter, explained that the amendment was created after looking at what was drafted in 2013, looking at other PUD language in other municipalities and some comments from Morris & Ritchie.
The proposed amendment creates a PUD floating zone to allow developers of large tracts of land to create a cohesive and creative mixture of residential and non-residential use. To qualify as a PUD, the property must be at least 50 acres in size, with large PUDs defined as a property with at least 100 acres under single ownership.
Elkton is proposing to require at least half of the PUD’s total land to be used for open space or residential use, in turn allowing half of the PUD for non-residential use. Parks and Recreation is required to use at least 30% of total land use.
Much of the public concern last week on Southfields focused on industrial use, since one-third of the project is slated for “light industrial use,” or what developers Stonewall Capital call a logistics center. The Planning Commission recommended to strike heavy manufacturing use from large PUDs last week. Earlier drafts of the amendment allowed that use with special exemption from the town Board of Zoning Appeals.
Light manufacturing is permitted in large PUDs, although Elkton’s zoning ordinance does not define that term. David Beste, one of the attorneys representing the town in this matter, said that light industrial was referenced in the zoning amendment, but it was not specifically defined for PUDs. He and other attorneys are working to define it in a future amendment.
Between the Sept. 16 Planning Commission hearing and the Sept. 18 town meeting, Morris & Ritchie made a comment to the town that the PUD language should permit storage of goods that are not sold on the same site, warehousing or distribution. That comment has not been included in the revised PUD language.
“That comment was not heard by the Planning Commission or contemplated or recommended by the Planning Commission, so it’s not appropriate for the town to post it,” Beste said. “Morris & Ritchie made a comment, just like anyone else can make a comment, but it was not approved by the Planning Commission.”
The PUD amendment would require a mix of at least two housing types, with a proposed floor for single-family detached homes at 45% of land use. But Morris & Ritchie recommended to raise that floor to 60% and to include condominiums and senior housing, two types of housing that’s not traditionally found in Elkton today. The Planning Commission recommended that revision in the PUD language.
The PUD amendment also stipulates that no building permits for non-residential buildings will be issued until 20% of the proposed residential lots are recorded with Cecil Land Records unless the Board of Commissioners grants a waiver.
“That requirement is included to ensure that the developer truly was committed with the development of the PUD. To require that a portion of residential lots are recorded are to confirm that the developer has buy-in the town and is focused on the construction of the PUD,” Beste told the Whig.
The PUD amendment also explicitly forbids rental units unless managed by a commercial rental company, which addresses Alt’s hope to create more homeownership in Elkton.
Morris & Ritchie had some comments regarding the aesthetics of the PUD residential uses that were considered in the revised PUD amendment. For example, the revisions include stone facades as well as siding and brick for dwelling units and facades on all sides visible and directly abutting a public street.
The town also wanted to set a hard cap on four townhouses in a row, so that developers would not have a monotonous design. But Morris & Ritchie sought some flexibility in that requirement, with at least 20% of townhomes in rows of six, another 20% in rows of five and the rest in rows of four. The Planning Commission recommended that change in the revised PUD language.
Not all of Morris & Ritchie’s comments were taken into consideration with the revised PUD language that’s before the Mayor and Commissioners. There’s a provision that allows the developer to request modifications if it could prove the public benefit of doing so to the Planning Commission.
But Morris & Ritchie sought to strike three subsections that would require developers to state whether requested modifications are unique to the property, whether the modifications are based from self-created circumstances, and why following the ordinance would contradict public benefit. The town did not take this comment into consideration in the latest draft of the PUD amendment.
Morris & Ritchie also suggested that the town should set PUD final site plans to expire in five years. Elkton officials have kept two years as its site plan expiration date.
Under the proposed ordinance, a developer would have to request a PUD overlay zone and notify all contiguous property owners within 30 days at most before the public hearing through certified mail or hand-delivered mail. Developers can submit the PUD concept plan at the time of the floating zone request, or file it later for the Planning Commission process.
The Planning Commission can recommend for approval with or without conditions, sending it to the Mayor and Commissioners, or deny the request. From there, the PUD concept plan would go through the Planning Commission process.
If at any time the Planning Commission determines that the PUD’s preliminary or final site plan deviates significantly from the floating zone, the commission can send the plan back to the Mayor and Commissioners for review. That requires the developer to submit an amended floating zone request for all undeveloped phases for the Mayor and Commissioners to approve or deny the revised overlay zone. If the board approves it, the PUD floating zone is reset back to the Planning Commission to start the process over again.
“The Town of Elkton has really worked on the language of the PUD ordinance to best ensure that the residents of the town are protected, from the recordation requirement, to the modifications provisions and allowing the Planning Commission to add on architect design requirements. We did that because we saw holes in other PUD ordinances in other municipalities,” Beste said.
The Mayor and Commissioners are set to vote on the amendment that establishes PUD in the zoning ordinance on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. The complete revised PUD amendment can be found at elkton.org.
