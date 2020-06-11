Elkton triple-shooting defendant charged - again - with assaulting an inmate

ELKTON — For the second time in less than a month, a man charged in a triple-shooting that occurred in an Elkton neighborhood last month is facing a new criminal case against him, after he allegedly beat a Cecil County Detention Center inmate, according to Cecil County District Court records.
This time, however, the suspect – Nakeere Anthony Sayers, 20, of Newark, Del. — maintains that he was acting in self-defense after a fellow inmate, Jeremy Matthew Beck, 35, also of Elkton, instigated the fight, court records show.
In addition, unlike the first jail incident that led to criminal charges against Sayers, the inmate whom Sayers allegedly assaulted also was charged in the case, according to court records.
The latest incident involving Sayers occurred at some point before 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, when Beck purportedly entered Sayers’ cell and then the two inmates reportedly started fighting, police reported.
A surveillance camera videotaped Beck entering Sayers’ cell and, a short time later, recorded him leaving that cell, according to court records, which do not indicate if surveillance cameras yielded footage of what occurred inside that cell.
Sr. Dfc. Frederick Williams of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office noticed injuries to Beck’s face at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police said, adding that Beck explained that he had “slipped and fell.”
Court records indicate that Beck had an injury to his right eye “consisting of bruising and swelling,” and that investigators took photos of Beck’s injury for documentation.
Beck was escorted to the detention center’s medical quarters for treatment, court records show.
At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, during a meeting in the jail’s library, Deputy Dowling spoke with Beck, who reported that “Sayers and him were in a verbal altercation and that he felt he had to confront Sayers.”
Beck, however, refused to sign his Miranda Rights form, ending the interview, court records show.
Then at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, some 20 minutes later, Dowling interviewed Sayers in the jail’s library, police reported.
“Sayers stated that Beck came into his jail cell in an aggressive manner and wanted to fight him. Sayers explained that he had to defend himself during the altercation,” according to court records, which further indicate, “Deputy Dowling did not observe any visible physical injuries to Sayers.”
Investigators charged Sayers and Beck each, by way of criminal summonses, with second-degree assault and second-degree assault in a Department of Corrections facility, both of which are misdemeanors, court records show. Both are scheduled for Aug. 10 preliminary inquiries, according to court records.
Tuesday’s incident occurred exactly three weeks after Sayers allegedly ambushed a fellow inmate, resulting in the same two second-degree assault charges filed against him by way of criminal summons.
A surveillance camera videotaped the alleged attack, which occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on May 19 inside a booking area cell occupied by Sayers and the alleged victim, Hunter Dakota Gatewood, a 25-year-old Cecilton resident jailed as a pre-trial inmate in a drug case, police reported.
At first, that video shows Gatewood resting on his mat on an elevated bed and Sayers standing near the cell door, looking out the window, police said. Then the footage shows Sayers rush toward Gatewood, who appears to be blindsided by the attack, police added.
“According to the video camera system, (Sayers) suddenly turned around and ran across the cell to where (Gatewood) was laying. (Gatewood) was laying in such a way where his back was turned toward (Sayers) and (Gatewood) had his blankets pulled all the way up over his head,” court records allege.
Sayers allegedly yanked the mat off of the bed, causing Gatewood to fall to the cell floor with it, police reported.
“(Sayers) began to violently strike (Gatewood) in the head and shoulder area with both hands, appearing to use closed fists. (Gatewood) was able to stand up and back away from (Sayers) as (Sayers) continued swinging his fists . . . (Gatewood) did strike back at (Sayers) in an effort to defend himself, but it did not appear to (the investigator) that (Gatewood) made any contact with (Sayers) with these swings,” according to charging documents.
CCSO Deputy Kyle Davis investigated the incident, which did not result in serious injury to Gatewood and Sayers, police said. Sayers and Gatewood “refused to cooperate” when Davis tried to interview them about the incident, police added.
Sayers has been held without bond in the CCDC since his May 11 arrest in connection with a triple-shooting that occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. that day at a townhouse in the 100 block of Huntsman Drive, police reported. The triple-shooting led to two multi-hour barricade situations in the nearby Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood.
During that incident, some of which was videotaped by a home security camera, a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back; a 6-year-old boy suffered a bullet wound to his knee; and a 31-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her foot, according to police.
One of five suspects arrested in connection with that triple-shooting, Sayers is the only one in that group who wasn’t charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Sayers is facing 12 charges in that criminal case, including several counts of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment and mirroring conspiracy offenses, court records show.
Arrested amid the barricade situations on May 11 and charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other offenses are Sayers’ co-defendants — Robert Eugene Hammond IV, 23; his mother, Crystal Louise Hammond, 43; and his brother, Cody Allen Hammond, 18, according to court records. They, too, are held without bond, court records show.
Sayers’ remaining co-defendant, Jason Tyler “TY” Holland, 25, of the unit block of Cedar Hill Circle near North East, also is facing three counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder – as are the three Hammond family members – in addition to eight other offenses, court records show.
Escorted by an attorney, Holland surrendered himself at the Elkton Police Department headquarters on May 13, after spending two days on the lam, according to court records. Holland also is held without bond, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.