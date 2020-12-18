ELKTON - A man remained jailed on Friday after investigators confiscated suspect heroin and approximately a half-ounce of suspect methamphetamine from him during a traffic stop near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Lance D. Larson, 35, of the 2000 block of Oldfield Point Road, southwest of Elkton.
Deputy Nathan Cryder of the Cecil County Sheriff's Office stopped a car driven by Larson at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) because the license plate on the vehicle had expired and because a computer check revealed that the plate "did not belong on the vehicle," police reported.
Other computer checks revealed that Larson's driver's license is suspended and that he was wanted on two active arrest warrants, according to police.
Based on that information, Cryder arrested Larson and handcuffed him, police said. While conducting a pat-down search on Larson, police added, the deputy found two hypodermic needles inside the suspect's pants pocket.
Cryder then found a large ziplock bag holding 14 blue wax papers containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl while searching Larson's check, in addition to six plastic baggies holding approximately 13 grams of suspect methamphetamine, police reported. There are about 14 grams on a half-ounce.
The deputy also found seven blue and white wrappers bearing a "Suboxone" stamp, court records allege.
"Deputy Cryder observed that the manner in which the (illegal drugs) was packaged was in sufficient quantity to indicate the intent to sell/distribute and not for personal use," according to charging documents, which further allege, "A probable-cause search of the vehicle yielded several ziplock bags consistent with the packaging of the (illegal drugs) that was located."
Scheduled for a Jan. 15 preliminary hearing, Larson is facing 10 criminal charges, of which five are felonies, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin with intent to distribute, court records show.
Larson remained in the Cecil County Detention without bond on Friday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.