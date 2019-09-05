ELKTON – A couple is facing criminal charges after a check on an illegally parked vehicle in Elkton led to officers confiscating more than an ounce of crack cocaine, over a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine and other evidence, police reported Thursday.
Elkton Police Department officers assigned to the agency's Street Crimes Unit arrested the suspects – Isaiah Lee Brown and Jemiya Nicole Hall, both 21 and both residents of the same Douglas Street address – at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an EPD spokesman.
SCU members stopped when they noticed a car parked in the 200 block of Douglas Street because it was blocking several other parked vehicles, police reported.
After turning on their patrol vehicle's emergency lights, the officers approached the vehicle in question, police said. Hall occupied the driver's seat and Brown was in the front passenger's seat, police added.
“Brown jumped out of the vehicle quickly and tried to distance himself from the vehicle,” Zurolo said.
SCU members could smell burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle while speaking with Brown and Hall, which prompted a search by a specially trained scent dog, K9 Officer Morgan, police reported.
While scanning the perimeter of the vehicle, the scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, which, in turn, led to officers searching the car, according to police.
Searchers found and seized 29 grams of crack cocaine and a digital scale that had residue of that drug on it, Zurolo said. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
Officers arrested Brown and Hall at that point, police said. While conducting a pat-down search of Brown, officers also found and confiscated 17 grams of methamphetamine, 14 MDMA pills - commonly called “Ecstasy” - three additional grams of crack cocaine and $397, police added.
Investigators confiscated about a gram of marijuana from Hall while conducting a pat-down search of her, police reported.
Brown is facing six charges, half of which are felonies, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to Cecil County District Court records, which indicate that he is scheduled for a Sept. 27 preliminary hearing.
On Thursday, he remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond,, a day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Free on an unsecured $5,000 bond, Hall is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to court records.
Zurolo reported that Hall also was cited for prohibited double parking.
