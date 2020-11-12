ELKTON — A woman remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated a loaded handgun, nearly 30 baggies of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, more than one ounce of suspect marijuana and smaller amounts of suspect methamphetamine and crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Sharon Ann Honeycutt, 40, of Colora.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Sr. Deputy Joseph McCabe and Dfc. Brian Bravo, who are assigned to the agency’s Street Level Crimes Unit, stopped a Ford Explorer driven by Honeycutt in a North Bridge Street parking lot at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday because the expiration sticker on the license plate had been altered to remove the expiration year on the tab, police said.
A computer check revealed that Honeycutt was wanted by the Elkton Police Department and by authorities in Pennsylvania on outstanding arrest warrants, both relating to drug cases — prompting deputies to order Honeycutt to exit the sport utility vehicle, police added.
“(Honeycutt) locked the doors to her vehicle and refused to exit, even after being ordered by deputies to do so, and refused to turn the vehicle’s engine off after deputies requested her. After several minutes of negotiating, (Honeycutt) exited the vehicle and was detained by deputies,” according to charging documents.
Deputies dispatched CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Max, to the scene, police said.
During a sniff scan of the Explorer’s exterior, police added, Max alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, which led to deputies conducting a probable-cause search of the vehicle.
Investigators seized a loaded J.P. Sauer & Sons 7.65 caliber handgun that had seven rounds in the magazine, after finding the firearm in the front passenger’s side door compartment, court records allege.
While searching the driver’s side door compartment, deputies found two bundles holding a total of 28 baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl, each bearing a “Caution” street-brand stamp, according to charging documents.
Investigators also searched Honeycutt’s purse, after locating it on the front passenger’s seat, and they found two plastic baggies holding a total of one gram of suspect methamphetamine and a third baggie marked by trace amounts of suspect crack cocaine, court records allege.
In addition, while searching the SUV’s center console, investigators found two plastic baggies containing a total of 30 grams of suspect marijuana, according to charging documents. There are 28 grams in one ounce.
McCabe arrested Honeycutt at the traffic stop scene, police reported.
Honeycutt is facing 16 charges, eight of which are felonies, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to court records, which further indicate that Honeycutt is scheduled for a Dec. 9 preliminary hearing.
She remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday night, after her bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
