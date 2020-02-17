ELKTON – A man remained jailed Monday after investigators confiscated more than 350 baggies of suspected heroin from him during a traffic stop in downtown Elkton, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
The search leading to criminal charges against the suspect - Daquan B. Richardson, 30, of New Castle, Del. - started at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday along High Street, near the South Street intersection, police reported.
At one point, before investigators were able to search the suspect and the flagged car, Richardson “spun out of the grip of the deputy and tried to run away,” said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman. Seconds later, CCSO Dfc. Nicholas Cook, lead investigator, wrestled Richardson to the ground and handcuffed him, he added.
The incident started at 2:51 p.m. Friday, when Cook saw a Mitsubishi run a stop sign at the Main Street intersection while it was traveling north on South Street, according to Cecil County District Court records. Cook stopped the car on High Street, a short distance away, court records show.
Richardson occupied the front passenger’s seat of the car, which was driven by a 39-year-old woman, police said. Criminal charges were not filed against the woman, police added.
After detecting the “faint odor” of suspect marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, Cook ordered Richardson and the woman to get of the car as he prepared to conduct a probable-cause search, according to court records.
Richardson and the woman became “verbally aggressive” at that point, maintaining that they do not smoke marijuana, Holmes noted.
By that time, Elkton Police Department officers and additional CCSO deputies had arrived at the scene to assist Cook.
While searching Richardson, who, at that point, was handcuffed because he allegedly had tried to flee, Cook found a folded shower cap inside the suspect’s pants pocket, police said. Inside that shower cap, police added, investigators found 377 plastic baggies containing suspect heroin.
A search of the car yielded six blue balloons in which investigators found plastic baggies holding “vegetable matter” believed to be marijuana or some other type of contraband, police reported. The substances found in the balloons and in the shower cap will be analyzed at a lab, police noted.
Richardson is facing nine criminal charges, including possession of heroin with intent to distribute, according to court records, which further indicate that he is scheduled for a March 9 preliminary hearing.
With his bail review hearing set for Tuesday, Richardson remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, court records show.
