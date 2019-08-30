ELKTON — A Cecil County man remained jailed Friday after investigators confiscated more than 100 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine and other evidence during a traffic stop in downtown Elkton, police reported.
Members of Elkton Police Department's Street Crimes Unit stopped a 2008 Jeep Compass driven by the suspect — Keith Lamont Stewart, 46, of Elkton — at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Church Street, police said.
Moments earlier, Stewart allegedly had failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of East High Street and South Street, which is next to the Cecil County District Courthouse, police added.
EPD officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside Stewart's vehicle, according to Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an EPD spokesman. The officers also noticed Stewart "making furtive movements in the area of the center console inside the vehicle," Zurolo reported.
Because of what the officers had noticed, Stewart was instructed to get out of the Jeep and investigators searched the vehicle, Zurolo explained.
Searchers found and seized 109 baggies — bearing the label "TGI Friday's" and holding heroin/fentanyl — and a plastic baggie containing approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine, police said. In addition, police added, investigators found and confiscated $3,031 during a pat-down search of Stewart, who was arrested at the traffic stop scene.
Stewart is facing eight charges, five of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount of heroin/fentanyl, according to Cecil County District Court records, which indicate that he is scheduled for a Sept. 23 preliminary hearing.
After his bail review hearing Friday morning, Stewart remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, court records show.
