ELKTON — The town of Elkton is making several operational changes starting Tuesday, March 17 as "proactive steps to protect the health of the entire community" during the COVID-19 virus's early days and weeks in the United States.
Town Hall is closed to the public. Residents may call 410-398-0970 in order to contact town officials, or can reach out via email.
To make payments to the city, residents may use the secure drop box in the front lobby on the left wall, or pay with a credit card online. If payments are taken online, there is a processing fee of $6.95 for each $250. For more information, contact the Finance Department at 410-398-4170.
Building permits applications will still be received and processed during this time. For more information, call 410-398-4999.
Code enforcement officials will continue to monitor the town, but there will be no interior inspections. The town reported, however, that "any possible life safety or public health situations that require interior inspections will be addressed by the building inspector with the proper precautions taken."
The Elkton Police Department will be continue operating under normal business hours until further notice.
The Public Works Department services will not be interrupted, including trash and recycling pick ups. Water meter upgrades and interior leak checks will be delayed until further notice.
The Town has canceled all non-essential public meetings as well as town events until further notice. Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Parks and Recreation and Historic District Commission or any other meetings will be held only if necessary.
"In an effort to take precautions and protect health and safety of citizens, events may either be postponed, canceled or rescheduled," stated in a town report.
