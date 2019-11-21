ELKTON — With a potential building boom on the horizon and town officials still working to capture back unbilled water, Elkton town commissioners unanimously approved an independent audit of the town’s water operation this week.
The board of commissioners approved a contract Wednesday with NewGen Strategies & Solutions, the same company the town has worked with before, although now under a new name. The contract amount is $19,900, specifically to audit Elkton’s water use. The town worked with this firm in the past, when it was Municipal & Financial Services Group.
The audit, expected to be completed in early 2020, will take a look at how much water Elkton is using and billing users, how much is unaccounted for and will offer recommendations on how to increase efficiency.
NewGen Strategies & Solutions Vice President Ed Donahue said that, ideally, municipalities should have 12 percent of its water use unaccounted. Unaccounted water is water produced but not billed, typically meaning it’s used to fight fires, flush hydrants and mains, may appear from leaks or as part of water usage from fee-waived local churches.
Elkton has 33.57 percent of its water use unaccounted per its 2018 report, Elkton Finance Department Director Steven Repole said.
For five years, Elkton officials have been working to comprehend and lower the unaccounted water rate. One of the town’s more recent initiatives is rolling out “smart” water meters that use electronic sensors to detect the flow of water. Older meters tend to under report water usage, and the Elkton Department of Public Works is slowly switching them out in neighborhoods.
Other factors may include leaks in infrastructure. Elkton DPW officials acknowledged a slow leak in a reservoir took about five days to find and correct.
“This is to make sure we don’t have terrible leaks in the system,” Donahue told the commissioners on Nov. 13. “We also want to make sure that people aren’t getting water and not being billed for it.”
NewGen Strategies & Solutions will also conduct a water rate study, per the request of Elkton Town Administrator Lewis George. Typically, rate studies are completed every 5 to 10 years. Elkton’s last study was done sometime around 2012.
The rate study would also help predict whether the existing revenue generated would be enough to pay for operating expenses, according to Donahue. If the revenue can’t cover the town’s water operations, there is a possibility that New Gen could recommend to the commissioners a rate increase is needed.
“You can predict pretty closely what your costs are going to be, because 80 to 85 percent of your costs are fixed, with salaries, bonds and maintaining equipment,” Donahue said. “The rate study will predict what the rate should be, year by year, for the next five years and it should hold true unless something happens like expenses go up or sales go down.”
Elkton has a four-tier water rate for users in town and out of town. Properties that use less than 9,000 gallons per quarter — like single family homes — are charged $37.44 in town limits. They are charged $74.88 per quarter if they’re out of town limits.
Elkton has 6,415 water users, Repole told the Whig.
Mayor Rob Alt believes that Elkton has one of the lowest rates in Maryland, but would like to see if possible reductions can be made. But first, he said the town has to find ways to bring down the 33.57 percent of unaccounted water use down.
“We’ve exhausted ourselves, trying to work on it ourselves. The gap is too great,” Alt said at the Nov. 16 meeting. “If we can capture that 12 percent, then there wouldn’t be any impact on our residents.”
NewGen will also account for future developments with the forthcoming planned-use development Southfields and other pending developments in its report.
