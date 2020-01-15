ELKTON — At 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Department of Public Works will be performing water line Maintenance during the overnight hours.
The areas affected will be located in and around the Village of Elkton Shopping Center – located at 801 E. Pulaski Highway. Water service will be restored upon completion, officials said in a statement.
