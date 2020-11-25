ELKTON — A man is facing several drug charges after investigators confiscated more than 280 baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and other evidence while raiding his Elkton residence, ending an investigation that involved surveillance and “numerous tips from confidential informants,” according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old Gus Edward Lephew, who was arrested at his residence in the unit block of Keithley Lane on Tuesday during the raid, police reported.
Earlier this month, members of the CCSO Street Level Crimes Unit started an investigation relating to Lephew allegedly selling heroin/fentanyl from his residence and also from a “makeshift trailer on the property,” according to Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
“Following surveillance conducted over the course of several weeks and numerous tips from confidential informants, a search warrant was obtained for the property,” Holmes outlined.
SLCU members raided Lephew’s property on Tuesday, with the assistance of Cecil County Drug Task Force agents, CCSO Criminal Investigations Division detectives and CCSO patrol deputies, police said. At the time of the search warrant execution, police added, Lephew was wanted on an active Cecil County District Court bench warrant through CCSO.
While searching the makeshift trailer, investigators confiscated 288 small ziplock baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, in addition to one gram of a “brown in color powder consistent with raw heroin,” according to police. Many — if not all — of the baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl are marked with a “BLACK JACK” street brand stamp, based on a police evidence photo.
Investigators also seized three grams of suspect methamphetamine, three electronic scales and $1,484, police reported.
Lephew is facing nine criminal charges, six of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a large amount of a controlled and dangerous substance (illegal drugs), according to Cecil County District Court records. He is scheduled for a Dec. 21 preliminary hearing.
As of Wednesday morning, Lephew remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, court records show.
