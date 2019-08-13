ELKTON — A man remains jailed without bond after investigators confiscated approximately 50 pounds of marijuana "in multiple forms" inside a basement utility room "marijuana/THC lab" while raiding his Elkton residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Detectives also seized "significant amounts" of steroids and psilocybin — an hallucinogen commonly called "magic mushrooms," court records allege.
The suspect, Nathan Andrew Johnson, 25, told Elkton Police Department detectives that "he was selling drugs to get by since he did not currently have a job," according to charging documents.
After developing Johnson as a suspect through an investigation, EPD officers conducted a court-approved search of his residence in the 300 block of Melbourne Avenue on Friday, police said. Johnson, who was at the bottom of the basement stairs when the raiding officers arrived, was arrested at the scene, police added.
Searchers seized about 50 pounds of marijuana, as well as "cooking devices and laboratory equipment" in the basement, police reported.
Investigators also found and confiscated steroids "in multiple forms" in a basement utility room, a basement bedroom closet and a kitchen refrigerator, according to police.
In addition, officers seized psilocybin in a basement bedroom closet and inside a bedroom on the residence's main floor, court records allege.
Officers also confiscated a "significant amount" of Xanax pills that they found in a kitchen table drawer, as well as Suboxone strips located in a basement bedroom, police reported. Xanax and Suboxone are prescription medications, with the former used to treat anxiety and panic disorders and latter used to relieve pain and to help people who are trying to kick their opiate addictions.
Additionally, the search yielded a scale and packaging materials consistent with illegal drug sales, police said. Investigators also confiscated more than $10,000 — $7,720 of which was found in a basement bedroom and $2,420 of which was located in the nearby basement utility room, police added.
Court records also allege that investigators found multiple shotgun shells in the basement utility room and that, because of an drug manufacturing conviction on his record, Johnson is prohibited from possessing ammunition and firearms.
Scheduled for a Sept. 9 preliminary hearing, Johnson is facing 21 charges — 14 of which are felonies. The list of charges against Johnson includes possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, manufacturing marijuana, possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute and maintaining a common nuisance, court records show.
Johnson remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, after his bail review hearing Monday, according to court records.
