ELKTON — A woman remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated more than 100 baggies of heroin mixed with fentanyl and other evidence while raiding her Elkton residence, which is considered to be in a school zone, and conducting a pat-down search of her, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Kenia Kathiria Llopiz-Garcia, 28, of the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor.
The raid was the result of an investigation that Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit (SCU) started earlier in October, reported Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an EPD spokesman, who noted that Llopiz-Garcia was developed as a suspect.
“The investigation revealed that, in fact, Llopiz-Garcia was engaged in the illegal distribution of narcotics and utilizing her (Hollingsworth Manor) residence to facilitate this criminal activity. As a result of this investigation, officers obtained a search and seizure warrant for Llopiz-Garcia and her residence,” Zurolo said.
On Wednesday morning, after locating Llopiz-Garcia in the 100 block of Huntsman Drive, which is close to Hollingsworth Manor, SCU officers confiscated six baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl — the bags had the street stamp, “Poison” — and a baggie of marijuana while conducting a court-approved search of the suspect, police said.
Later, while conducting a court-approved search of her residence, investigators confiscated 97 more baggies containing suspect heroin mixed fentanyl — some marked “Facetime,” others marked “Poison” — two scales and 29 grams of marijuana, police added. There are 28 grams in one ounce.
In all, investigators seized a total of 103 baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl, $300 and slightly more than an ounce of marijuana, police reported.
Llopiz-Garcia is facing 17 charges, nine of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to court records.
Zurolo reported that three of the charges “relate to possession with intent to distribute in a school zone, due to the proximity (of Llopiz-Garcia’s residence) to the MRDC Family Education Center located at 200 Rd B Hollingsworth Manor.” Court records indicate that the distance between the residence and the center is within 1,000 feet.
Scheduled for a Nov. 25 preliminary inquiry, Llopiz-Garcia remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Thursday night, after her bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
