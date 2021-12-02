This surveillance photo shows one of four women who allegedly shoplifted merchandise in the electronics department of the Walmart Supercenter in Elkton on Black Friday (Nov. 26), police reported. This suspect later left the store in a dark car, while the other three drove away in a white car, according to police.
This photo shows one of two cars used by four women who allegedly shoplifted at the Walmart Supercenter in Elkton on Black Friday (Nov. 26), police reported. One of the suspects — a woman with long, green hair — drove away from the Walmart in this dark car, while her three alleged accomplices left together in a white car, police said.
This surveillance photo shows four women who allegedly shoplifted merchandise in the electronics department of the Walmart Supercenter in Elkton on Black Friday (Nov. 26), police reported.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
ELKTON — Surveillance cameras videotaped four women who allegedly shoplifted electronics valued at hundreds of dollars at the Walmart in Elkton on Black Friday — and now investigators are asking the public to help them identify the suspects, according to the Elkton Police Department.
In addition, the surveillance cameras at the Walmart Supercenter in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) photographed two cars that the suspects drove from that business on Friday (Nov. 26), when the alleged theft spree occurred, police reported.
The four women entered the Walmart on the grocery side of the store and then walked to the electronics department, where they removed a television and several instant cameras with film, police said. One of the suspects — a woman with long, green hair — removed two robot vacuums, police added.
Then the suspects walked to the self-checkout area on the grocery side of the store, where they bagged some of the merchandise they had selected — without scanning any of the items, police reported.
“They exit (from) the grocery side of the store, passing all points of sale while making no attempt to pay,” an EPD spokesperson said.
Three of the suspects got into a white car, which was then driven from the business property, according to police. The suspect with the long, green hair drove away in a dark car, police reported.
EPD investigators posted photos of the suspects and of the two suspect vehicles on the agency’s Facebook page, along with information about the theft incident, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the shoplifting suspects is asked to call Cpl. Matthew Nussle of the Elkton Police Department at 410-398-4200, ext. 52.
