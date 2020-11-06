ELKTON - Sgt. Bill Wadsworth walked out of the Elkton Police Department station on Friday afternoon, holding hands with his wife, Shelby, as his fellow officers and other county law enforcement representatives stood rigidly in lines and saluted him.
Several strides later, Wadsworth slid into the driver's seat of an EPD patrol car parked at the curb and raised a police radio to his mouth. A few seconds passed in silence. Then a misty-eyed Wadsworth intoned, "It's been a long ride, but I am 10-42."
That prompted an emergency dispatcher to outline Wadsworth's two-decade EPD career over the airwaves. When the dispatcher completed that summary, she bid Wadsworth adieu with, "Godspeed, my friend."
The "10-42" that had been uttered by Wadsworth is a code that law enforcement officers give at the end of their shifts to let dispatchers know that they are no longer on patrol, no longer in service. It marked the final 10-42 for Wadsworth, who, after working the last shift of his 22-year career with EPD on Friday, is now retired.
Wadsworth, 47, retired reluctantly "due to an injury" to his hand that he suffered in February 2019 while trying to subdue a resisting suspect. That injury, as it turned out, compromised Wadsworth's ability to carry out his police duties.
(It marked his second on-duty injury. Wadsworth was able to bounce back into his police duties after injuring his neck while subduing an uncooperative suspect in 2011.)
"It's a job that I loved," Wadsworth told the Cecil Whig, standing in the lobby of EPD's headquarters moments before he walked out of that building, amid the pageantry, and then signed off over his police radio for the last time.
He continued, "I was always interested in law enforcement, but then something just clicked inside me one day, and it became a passion."
Two decades of service
A native of Pennsylvania, Wadsworth worked a series of jobs after graduating high school and attending Moravian College, where he played defensive back on the football team for two years before suffering an injury that sidelined him.
The list of jobs included alternator rebuilder, landscaper and employee with a travel agency.
Yet, all the while, Wadsworth maintained an interest in law enforcement. That interest led Wadsworth to enroll in the Delaware County (Pa.) Community College Entrance Level Police Academy, from which he graduated before joining EPD in February 1998.
Wadsworth learned that there was an opening on the force through EPD Ofc. Brian David, a friend of his since childhood. "We went to middle school together. He's the one who told me about the job," Wadsworth said, acknowledging that the opportunity to serve on the same police force with his friend appealed to him.
At the start, Wadsworth was assigned to EPD's patrol division. He worked in that division for approximately two years before Wadsworth was reassigned to the agency's Street Level Drug Investigative Unit in 2000 - marking the start of his specialized work in drug investigations.
In 2004, along with his promotion to the rank of corporal, Wadsworth was reassigned to the Cecil County Joint Drug Task Force (CCJDTF), which is a specialty unit compromised of officers with various law enforcement agencies in this county.
Wadsworth served with the CCJDTF for approximately one year, before he was reassigned back to EPD's patrol division.
Then in 2007, Wadsworth was promoted to the rank of sergeant and was reassigned back to the agency's Street Level Drug Unit - this time, however, as the supervisor of that squad.
Wadsworth remained the leader of the Street Level Drug Unit until 2010, when he was reassigned back to the agency's patrol division - as the supervisor of Patrol Group “C”.
"Sgt. Wadsworth has faithfully served the Elkton Police Department and the community with 22 years of dedicated service," the dispatcher commented over the radio during the last-call ceremony on Friday.
During his career, Wadsworth served as a field training officer and as a Maryland Police Training Commission certified instructor. Because of his experience and training in drug investigations, Wadsworth was recognized as a court-appointed "expert witness in the field of narcotics," according to his bio.
Wadsworth was the recipient of the "Chief's Award" twice, the first time in 2000 and again in 2016.
In addition, Wadsworth was awarded the agency's Medal of Valor in 2016.
As for what he will do next, after spending the past 22 years serving the Elkton community as a police officer, Wadsworth remarked, "I'm going to take some time and explore my options."
He will be missed
It was clear that Wadsworth was a beloved and respected member of the EPD force - simply by the numerous lingering hugs he received from his fellow officers and from others who attended his last-call ceremony, including representatives of the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office and the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
After making his last 10-42 call, Wadsworth mirrored salutes with Acting EPD Chief Joseph Zurolo and Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, before receiving a commemorative handgun from the Fraternal Order of Police in a special presentation.
And then, with the fanfare behind him, Wadsworth made his rounds in front of the agency's headquarters. He greeted every single person in attendance. It was a steady stream of salutes, handshakes and hugs.
The protracted farewell scene reinforced the words that the dispatcher had uttered over the radio several moments earlier, when she described Wadsworth as a person and as a professional in this way:
"His leadership, humorous personality and willingness to help others will be missed within the agency. Those who worked under the supervision of Sgt. Wadsworth would define him as a leader who worked alongside them in the trenches and (who) was willing to get as involved as they were."
