Elkton Police on the scene of a suicide near Meadow Park

ELKTON — What began as a missing person report has ended in the discovery of an alleged suicide according to Elkton Police.
Capt. Joseph Zurolo said officers were looking for a person who had threatened self harm when word was received of a person in a wooded area near Meadow Park West.
The call of a person found hanging came in to police around 2 p.m. Monday.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7. Call 1-800-273-8255 to talk now with a caring person who will listen.
