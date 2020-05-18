You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured top story

Elkton Police on the scene of a suicide near Meadow Park

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
  • 0
Elkton Police investigating suicide near Meadow Park West
SPECIAL TO THE WHIG

ELKTON — What began as a missing person report has ended in the discovery of an alleged suicide according to Elkton Police.

Capt. Joseph Zurolo said officers were looking for a person who had threatened self harm when word was received of a person in a wooded area near Meadow Park West.

The call of a person found hanging came in to police around 2 p.m. Monday.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7. Call 1-800-273-8255 to talk now with a caring person who will listen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!