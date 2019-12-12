BALTIMORE – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment charging Xavier Lee, a/k/a “X,” age 40, of Elkton, on federal charges of "using a website to promote and conduct his prostitution business, sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography and interstate transportation for prostitution," authorities said Thursday afternoon.
The superseding indictment, announced by a coalition including United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Colonel William M. Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; Chief Matthew J. Donnelly of the Elkton Police Department; and Interim Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer, was returned on Dec. 11, with added charges for sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography and interstate transportation for prosecution.
A statement from Hur's office called Lee a "pimp."
According to the five-count superseding indictment, from 2013 through mid-March, Lee operated an illicit prostitution business for financial gain, including operating a website to advertise and promote the business.
The indictment alleges that the website was a membership-based model that Lee controlled, and it restricted its full content to viewers who were logged on. Allegedly, he required prospective members to send a photo that "included in the picture their identification, such as a driver’s license," officials said.
According to the indictment, after obtaining membership and log-on capabilities, the website viewers could see “profiles” of the females whom Lee was prostituting, which included photographs, descriptions and fictitious names. "The website also listed the cost of prostitution appointments, described services that were available and allowed members to post comments," officials said.
Lee’s alleged prostitution business was primarily operated at hotels in Elkton during weekdays, with Lee "typically driving a number of females whom he was prostituting to a local hotel in Elkton for prostitution appointments with paying customers," officials said.
"Customers would contact Lee to schedule a prostitution appointment, often calling Lee on his cell phone. To facilitate these prostitution appointments, Lee allegedly rented rooms at a local Elkton hotel," officials said.
The superseding indictment also alleges that in April 2013, the Elkton man "trafficked a minor female for commercial sex acts, from which he financially benefitted." In September 2013 and May 2014, Lee allegedly produced and appeared in two videos documenting the sexual abuse of another minor female victim, who was 15 and 16 years old at the time.
"If convicted, Lee faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for using a website to promote and conduct his prostitution business; a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor; a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison for each of two counts of production of child pornography; and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for interstate transportation for prostitution," officials said.
Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. No court appearance is currently scheduled for Lee.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.
United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the FBI, the Maryland State Police, the Elkton Police Department, and the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ayn B. Ducao and Daniel A. Loveland, Jr., who are prosecuting the case.
