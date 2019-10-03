ELKTON — Mayor Rob Alt and the commissioners on Wednesday approved the Planned Use Development zoning amendment, but with one critical change: Warehouse use would be only permitted in large PUDs with special exception.
That means any warehouse proposal in a large PUD — a mixed-use development at least 100 acres in size under single ownership — would have to make it past both the town’s Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
It’s a compromise for the Planning Commission, who Alt believed did not want warehouses in large PUDs; Southfields engineers Morris & Ritchie that wanted the use; and the crowd of residents adamantly opposed any industrial use at all for the future Southfields project.
“It gives us flexibility because I feel if you cut everything out, we’re doing ourselves a disservice,” Alt told the crowd that gathered at the town meeting. “There’s things we want to make sure our boards have some control over. I don’t want to give carte blanche for any type of industry coming into our town without having some ability to take a look at it.”
Starting on Oct. 22, the ordinance will become law and allow any development at least 50 acres in size to apply for a PUD overlay zone. The PUD definition and several revisions to the town’s zoning ordinance serve as regulations on creative combination of commercial, residential and recreational use.
Requesting an overlay zone requires its own set of hearings with the Planning Commission and a vote from the Board of Commissioners, before the town starts the process for any PUD concept plan.
If the Planning Commission believes that the PUD site plans significantly deviates from the overlay zone, it can send it to the commissioners for review. If the board approves it, the PUD floating zone is reset back to the Planning Commission to start the process over again.
At least half of the PUD total land is required to be used for open space or residential use, leaving the rest for non-residential use. Parks and Recreation is required to use at least 30% of total land use. A mix of two housing types are required, with a floor of 60% for single family detached homes, condominium and senior housing.
Southfields, a 650-acre project with proposed industrial, recreational, retail and housing use, is lined up to be the first applicant for the PUD overlay zone. The project is controversial for several neighbors of the land, since one-third of its land is slated for an unknown “logistics park” or light-industrial use.
Heavy industrial use is not permitted in large PUDs, but light manufacturing is allowed with conditions set by the Planning Commission.
But since light manufacturing is not defined in the town’s ordinance, Alt and the board asked the Planning Commission to set a clear definition for the term. As the commission’s meeting was cancelled this month, the Planning Commission will take a look at it in November.
Other amendments passed with the PUD ordinance include permitting sale of motor vehicle fuel and car washes in large PUDs.
The meeting started off as another chance for people to air their thoughts about Southfields. Alt suspended the meeting order and allowed roughly 45 minutes of public comment before the final vote.
Among the many comments included some from coaches from the Maryland Legends youth baseball organization, including John Kampes, that came out in support of the sportspark included in the Southfields concept.
“I’ve said for a long time, we’re 25 to 30 years behind Harford and Delaware, we need to pick up the pace,” Kampes said. “This sports complex is going to be a fantastic hit for the county, for our children and grandchildren. We all struggle with change, but in the end, change is good.”
Elkton businessman Dwight Hair supported Southfields for the growth to the tax revenue, residents and attractions to draw visitors to town. He supported the sportsplex, and said one of the primary drawbacks to the town is single-family houses.
“I recommend everyone go to Harford and Delaware and see all the buildings and beautiful ballparks… this project is going to be a fantastic opportunity to grow.”
But several familiar faces that oppose Southfields took to the podium to stress that they’re not against growth. Rather, they believed that an industrial park was a good fit for rural southern Elkton, compared to Principio Business Park and other locations off Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 40.
Frenchtown Road Rose Brown noted the traffic issues alone off Route 213 were problematic, and it was hard enough without trucks to get on the road.
“I don’t think anybody in this room or in this town is against progress or building. I think they’re considering is going to way we’re going to have to live,” she said.
Patricia Wells, who said she lives directly across from the proposed industrial site, said she had several concerns about lights, noise, traffic and runoff that would come with it.
“The industrial park frankly breaks my heart, and I seriously consider leaving the county,” she said. “I’d love to see some growth … but I don’t think it’s appropriate for a rural area.”
Wells also handed in a petition with roughly 500 signatures against Southfields. She started the petition on change.org one week ago.
After the public had its say, Alt and the commissioners responded to weeks of criticism and accusations that would support the Southfields developers over town residents.
Alt pointed out that the PUD language had been reviewed and crafted by the Elkton Planning Department and its legal counsel to ensure the board “does the right thing.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner Earl Piner directly responded to his social media critics weeks after he delivered an impassioned defense of anything that would make Elkton a better place to live.
“No, I’m not collecting any money off of this. But I rely on the administration to do whatever they have to do so the board can make the right decisions,” he said.
Commissioner Jean Broomell noted that it’s been a fine line between Southfields and the PUD ordinance. With all the concerns, she said that a private property owner has a right to develop what’s allowed by law.
“We can only control, hopefully, what happens with it. Before tonight, in my opinion, what was allowed was a lot more stressful on traffic, schools, infrastructure, everything,” she said.
