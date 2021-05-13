ELKTON — Regardless of how isolated the average Cecil County resident may have been during the worst of the pandemic, it was even more so for anyone in a care facility.
Nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities and other home settings had to go on a strict lockdown with no visitors allowed inside. Family was forced to visit peering through ground floor windows or virtually.
Now with all restrictions lifted by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan residents and staff at Elkton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center off of Whitehall Road on Price Drive were ecstatic that they can have visitors and even commiserate with others inside. It made for an even more festive atmosphere Thursday as the folks made legacy T-shirts through a program with Seasons Hospice as part of National Nursing Home Week.
Julianna Lau-Hawthorne, administrator, said the party started on Mother’s Day with flowers provided by Fair Hill Florist. With the theme of “Through the Seasons” the staff and residents dressed accordingly each day with Halloween costumes and a scavenger hunt on Monday, winter pajamas and painted flower pots Tuesday, crazy clothing and flower planting on Wednesday and on Thursday, the Legacy T-Shirts.
“We talked about leaving a legacy,” Terri Canaday said of one group discussion at Elkton N&R.
Residents were helped by staff who coated their palms with paint and pressed them onto turquoise shirts.
Linda Cote-Lefever was enjoying having her palm coated in the off-white paint, even though she said the paint was cold.
“But that’s OK. I can outlive it,” she said.
Canaday said the plan, when completed, was to gift the shirt.
“They can give them to someone they love and that person will have their handprint,” she said.
Jim Miller of Elkton had other ideas.
“I didn’t go to all this trouble to give it away,” Miller said as he cleaned paint from the palm of his hand. “I’m going to keep it.”
Teresa Park had the same thought.
“I think it’s cool,” Park said, surveying her handprints on the shirt before her. “I’m going to wear it.”
She was also pleased to be able to go outside once again, after being shut inside for so long.
“It feels good to be out of the room and doing something,” Park said.
Lau-Hawthorne was happy to see residents enjoying the sunshine and fresh air. Over the last year holding any kind of celebration was daunting especially when the only option was to use the public address system and announce special events.
“It’s great to now see residents and staff doing things and celebrating,” she said. “We are a family. We are alive again.”
