ELKTON — In the summer of 1961, Elkton native Bernard “Pretty” Purdie and his band at that time left Baltimore City at 2 o’clock on a Monday morning — after finishing a gig in Charm City — and headed to New York City in search of a big break.
A stellar drummer propelled by musical talent and moxie, Purdie, then 19, would go on to record with such big names as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, B.B. King, Steely Dan, Frank Sinatra, Hall & Oates, Miles Davis, Joe Cocker, Dizzy Gillespie, Joe Cocker, Herbie Hancock, Wilson Pickett and Robert Flack as a session musician.
Considered the world’s most recorded drummer, with more than 2,000 credits, Purdie also set himself apart with his creation of a unique rhythm technique that he incorporated in many of those recordings. His signatory beat, dubbed “The Purdie Shuffle,” was derived from his childhood memory of hearing trains rumbled by his family’s downtown Elkton home near the railroad tracks at night while in his bed.
On Saturday, Purdie left his longtime New Jersey home and returned to his native Elkton to attend — as the guest of honor — the dedication of a recently-completed mural of him playing drums in the lobby of the Elkton Community Center on Stockton Street, a short distance from where he grew up (Purdie has returned to Elkton several times over the years to perform and to attend events).
“I am happy as a lark to look at myself,” a beaming Purdie commented, standing in front of his painted likeness while addressing the crowd that had turned out for the dedication.
Frequently flashing his big, infectious smile, Purdie, 79, patiently signed drumsticks, album covers holding records featuring him and other items people handed the drumming legend after waiting in line to meet him.
After the meet-and-greet, Elkton Commissioners Jean Broomell, Charles Givens, Rob Massimiano and Earl Piner gave brief speeches in which they expressed their gratitude to Purdie and to the 49-year-old artist who created the mural — Bruce Gulick, who was born and raised in Elkton.
In general, the commissioners told attendees that the mural would serve as an inspiration to children who come to the community center for generations to come. The town leaders presented Purdie with a proclamation and declared that April 2 would be known as Bernard Purdie Day in Elkton.
Gulick briefly addressed the crowd, too.
“He piloted his own ship through the music industry. He did his own thing, and he did it right,” Gulick said.
The artist later told the Cecil Whig that he learned about Purdie approximately 20 years ago. The more he read about the musician and the more he listened to his music over the following years: the more he viewed Purdie as a source of inspiration. It is Gulick’s opinion that Purdie could inspire kids and young adults who live in Elkton now to reach for their own dreams.
“The Purdie Shuffle is so different from everything else. Hip Hop artists have been sampling Mr. Purdie for years now,” Gulick said, before asking rhetorically, “How many people have a beat named after them? Only one: Bernard Purdie. It’s neat to think that the sound of the trains on the railroad tracks in Elkton, when Mr. Purdie was a child, would have such an impact on our music history.”
Gulick credits Margie Blystone, chairwoman of the Elkton Arts & Entertainment District, as a key person in steering him toward the Bernard Purdie mural project. Gulick painted approximately 65 hours over two and a half weeks, working nights, before completing the mural that covers the 10’-by-20’ wall in the community center’s lobby on March 5.
On Saturday, after the mural dedication, Purdie and his trio – comprised of keyboardist Miho Nobuzane and bassist Daniel Boone – performed a few instrumental songs for the clearly appreciative crowd in the multi-purpose room. Purdie played drums, of course, and he often smiled and laughed while doing so.
“He has played with all of those musical greats over the years. But even so, you could tell by the smile on his face that Mr. Purdie loved coming back to Elkton and playing for the people here,” Massimiano summarized.
