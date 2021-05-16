NEWARK, Del. – Two men from Elkton are facing charges for allegedly delivering a variety of drugs to people at a Newark motel, authorities said.
The arrests came after a month-long investigation of drug sales in Newark, according to Newark Police Department spokesman Lt. Andrew Rubin.
On May 12, the two men went to the Super 8 motel on Main Street to deliver 279 bags of heroin, 5 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of crack cocaine, Rubin said. Police stopped them and found the drugs during a search.
Anthony Brown Jr., 23, and Cheron Smith Lum, 19, were each charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree conspiracy. Brown was jailed after failing to post $21,000 cash bail. Smith Lum was released on $21,000 unsecured bail.
