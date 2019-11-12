ELKTON — Richard Boyle of Elkton saw a bald eagle in all its glory right near Elkton High School on his property on Gilpin Avenue on Monday.
"The eagle landed on Veterans Day," he said.
Boyle shared two photographs that he got of the eagle.
"I've lived here a long time, and I've never seen one around here," said Boyle. He has seen them along the Susquehanna River and near Conowingo Dam, he said. But Boyle — nor anyone at the Cecil Whig office — could remember the last time they saw a bald eagle in Elkton.
Boyle said Veterans Day always brings fond memories, even though he himself was not in the armed services.
"My mother re-married at 80 years old," he said. "My stepfather was a Major General in the United States Air Force."
Boyle's stepfather was Maj. Gen. Charles I. Carpenter.
In the mid 1990s, Boyle joined many civilians and military members at Andrews Air Force Base for a building dedication in his stepfather's name.
"The head of the Air Force was there," said Boyle, speaking of General Ronald R. Fogleman, who is chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.
"The military took care of the military guests. There were a lot of people there. It was my job to get the civilian people there."
Boyle said that he found out on his way up to the podium that day that he was supposed to give a speech. The speech aired on the national nightly news.
"It was my 15 minutes of fame," he said. "I thought of a speech. I thanked the military for their kindness to my mother and family."
Boyle said the eagle sighting reminded him of the sacrifice our veterans make on Veterans Day, and he was glad to see it so close to the school and in Elkton.
"He was hanging out with a couple of turkey buzzards, if you can believe it!" Boyle exclaimed.
