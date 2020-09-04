BALTIMORE — An Elkton man faces up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to making threatening interstate communications.
Phillip Cline Jr, 39, also could have to pay as much as $250,000 in fines plus restitution.
He waived indictment and a criminal information was filed May 4.
Cline agreed with investigators that he told a debt collection agency employee he would call on his “white power friends” who would do harm to the caller, stating he would “hang your ass.”
In the text of the recorded call, which was included in documents released by US District Court Tuesday, Cline refuses to cooperate with a conversation about a defaulted car loan and tells the woman not to call him again. He repeatedly used a racial epithet in his rant, the recorded conversation reveals:
“Don’t f** call my phone you f** black n** b**.” He tells the caller he will charge her with harassment.
The call took place Feb. 1, 2019. Prosecutors outlined the offense, which claimed they had enough evidence to convict Cline had it gone to trial. Those elements included Cline’s threat to kidnap or injure the victim, referred to in the documents as “BR.” He also did so on a device that transmitted in interstate commerce and thirdly, that he “knowingly and intentionally” transmitted the threat.
The case was investigated with the aid of the US Justice Department Civil Rights Division and the FBI.
Cline will be sentenced Oct. 5 in Federal District Court in Baltimore.
