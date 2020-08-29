BALTIMORE — An Elkton man faces up to 20 years in prison for extorting at least $64,000 from Baltimore City while he worked for the city's Department of Public Works.
Ronald M. Smith, 46, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of extortion under color of official right for misuse of his authority according to the US Attorney's Office in Baltimore. A federal judge has not set a sentencing date for Smith and another man, Philip Michael Loverde, who was also involved in the scheme to use city employees for utility work and pocket a portion of the payment.
Smith was indicted in December with extortion and possession or a firearm.
In US District Court in Baltimore Smith admitted he accepted cash payments for work he ordered be done by his crew of eight public works employees on behalf of private businesses.
The work in question took place from 2014 through 2015 and involved installing new water or sewer lines, mains, valves and meters; work which should have been performed by approved contractors and licensed plumbers. Smith, according to court documents, was neither.
On several of these jobs Smith worked with Loverde, who was a licensed plumber but not bonded and not on the city's list of approved contractors. He presented Smith to his employer as a "utilities contractor" to install water and sewer lines to four new row houses under construction. Without obtaining any permits, or paying any required fees Smith agreed to do the work and then used city employees, materials and equipment.
Over the course of time he also enlisted the city crew -- on city time -- to install utilities for which he was paid $1,600 each. According to court documents, the work was done at night and in haste in once instance, which caused the street to collapse. He also charged a developer $17,500 to install a dedicated water line to a commercial property.
All the work was done at prices lower than what a licensed, bonded company would have charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.