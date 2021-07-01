BALTIMORE – A man who was part of a cocaine distribution ring in Cecil County is facing seven years in federal prison after accepting a plea deal, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The defendant, Mark Williams, 52, of Elkton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute on Tuesday during a proceeding in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Williams, who sometimes used the alias “Swanny,” has previous criminal convictions, including one for distribution of cocaine in a 2001 felony case, prosecutors reported.
His two co-defendants — Kevin Purnell Johnson Jr., 37, of the 600 block of Elk Mills Road in Elk Mills, near Elkton, and Troy Lee Neal, 42, of the 100 block of East Village Drive in Elkton, are awaiting their federal trials, which are set for September. They were charged along with Williams in federal indictments handed up in 2020.
Surveillance operation
The criminal case against Williams and his co-defendants started at the state level, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
Williams, Johnson and Neal were arrested in June 2020, and they were charged with importing cocaine into the state, possession of a large amount of cocaine and other offenses, after a surveillance operation culminating an investigation that had started approximately one year earlier, court records show.
Investigators involved in that surveillance operation focused on a Lincoln Navigator as it traveled from Elkton to Bronx, N.Y., according to charging documents in that now-closed Cecil County case. At the conclusion of the operation, investigators confiscated more than one pound of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $20,000, court records showed.
The seven-hour-long surveillance operation was conducted from the night of June 13, 2020 into the early-morning hours of June 14, 2020 by Cecil County Drug Task Force (CCDTF) agents and Maryland State Police Special Investigation Section (SIS) members, police reported at the time.
It marked the culmination of an “extensive investigation in which Neal, Johnson and Williams were observed involved in suspected drug transactions,” police said.
Based on information gained from that investigation, police added, Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes granted the drug agents a search warrant for Neal’s residence on East Village Drive on June 3, 2020.
The surveillance operation started at approximately 7:15 p.m. on June 13, 2020, with investigators monitoring a black Lincoln Navigator driven by Neal and occupied by Johnson and Williams as it departed from Neal’s East Village Road residence, police reported.
“Surveillance indicated Neal’s Lincoln traveled to The Bronx in New York, a known source area for cocaine,” court records alleged.
Neal’s Lincoln arrived at that location in The Bronx at about 10 p.m. on June 13, 2020 and then at 11:53 p.m., 2020, less than one hour later, it left and traveled south toward Maryland, police reported.
At 2:05 a.m. on June 14, 2020, the Lincoln arrived back at Neal’s residence and, also based on surveillance, Neal and Johnson got out of that vehicle along with two women, police said.
At the same time, police added, a white Nissan sedan pulled up in front of Neal’s residence, and Williams got out of that vehicle – before he, Neal and Johnson entered Neal’s residence.
Then at 2:12 a.m. June 14, 2020, some seven minutes later, CCDTF agents and SIS members raided Neal’s residence, court records showed.
During the court-approved search of that residence, investigators found and confiscated 500 grams of “compressed suspected cocaine, several bags of suspected marijuana, an operational digital scale and several cellular telephones,” court records alleged.
There are 453 grams in a pound, meaning the total weight of the confiscated suspect cocaine is slightly more than one pound and one ounce.
“The approximate wholesale value of the cocaine seized was $20,000,” according to court records.
The federal case
Late last year, the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office transferred the Elkton-based cocaine importation case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, after federal authorities expressed an interest in prosecuting Williams and his two co-defendants.
At that point, Williams and his two alleged co-defendants, all of whom had been held in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond after their June 2020 arrests, were placed in federal custody.
Along those lines, as a matter of housekeeping, CCSAO prosecutors dismissed their case here against Johnson on Oct. 29, 2020. Then, less than one month later, CCSAO prosecutors also dropped their cases here against Williams and Neal.
Federal prosecutors reported on Tuesday that, according to Williams’ guilty pleas, MSP detectives, CCSO investigators and the Department of Homeland Security agents identified Williams and two alleged co-conspirators as “suppliers of cocaine after an extended investigation dating back to 2019.”
“The conspiracy members distributed crack cocaine to multiple customers in Elkton,” summarized Alexis Abbott, a USAO spokesperson.
During the investigation, a Cecil County Circuit Court judge issued an order authorizing the interception of wire and electronic communications of Williams and his alleged co-conspirators, federal prosecutors said. Intercepted text and telephone communications revealed Williams as a “member of the drug distribution conspiracy,” prosecutors added.
Investigators intercepted “at least eight instances” in which Williams, or his alleged co-conspirators, “conversed in coded conversations about drug activity,” according to information contained in Williams’ federal plea agreement.
On May 27, 2020, for example, after a series of calls between a co-conspirator and a customer, investigators observed Williams and a co-conspirator visit a customer’s residence, prosecutors said. Shortly after their arrival, prosecutors added, two male customers entered the co-conspirator’s residence.
After one of the two male customers left the residence, local law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop and seized 3.6 grams of crack cocaine, according to federal prosecutors.
MSP detectives, CCSO investigators and CCDTF agents conducted the seven-hour-long surveillance operation that led to the arrests of Williams and his two co-defendants on the evening of June 13, 2020 through the morning of June 14, 2020, federal prosecutors reported.
It started with the surveillance of the three suspects leaving Williams’ residence and traveling to an area in The Bronx, which, according to federal prosecutors, is a “known source area for cocaine,” Abbott said.
It ended early the next morning, when the three suspects returned to Williams’ residence and investigators conducted a court-approved search of that dwelling — where they confiscated 497 grams of “compressed” cocaine, several bags containing marijuana, a digital scale and several cell phones, Abbott added.
Federal prosecutors maintained that other evidence also corroborated Williams’ “involvement in drug trafficking,” including a “lack of legitimate employment to support his life expenses.”
Williams had reportable wages of approximately $6,000 in 2019 and less than $5,000 in 2020, reported federal prosecutors, who based their comments on Internal Revenue Service (IRS) records. In addition, according to federal prosecutors, two witnesses told investigators that they regularly purchased crack cocaine from Williams and a co-conspirator from between February 2020 and May 2020.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard D. Bennett accepted Williams’ guilty pleas during Tuesday’s hearing.
