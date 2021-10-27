BALTIMORE — An Elkton man caught with more than 40 baggies of fentanyl and cell phones containing in excess of 80,000 text messages “consistent with the distribution and sale” of illegal drugs is facing 11 to 14 years in federal prison after accepting a plea deal, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The defendant, Robert Allen Valladares, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, federal prosecutors reported.
As part of the plea agreement, Valladares will receive a sentence within the range of 132 months to 168 months. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander, who presided over Thursday’s courtroom proceeding, set Valladares’ sentencing for Jan. 7.
The investigation leading to Valladares’ federal convictions started at the state level in December 2019, when a Cecil County Drug Task Force confidential informant identified Valladares as a drug deal who operated in the county and acted under the alias of “Rob Valley,” prosecutors reported.
In February 2020, approximately two months later, the focus of Elkton Police Department detectives turned to Valladares while investigating a fatal drug overdose, according to information contained in the federal plea agreement.
EPD officers were dispatched to an Elkton residence on Feb. 8, 2020 because a man had suffered a fatal drug overdose. Inside the victim’s bedroom, investigators found two empty wax bags marked with a “Facetime” street brand stamp, an uncapped syringe containing what appeared to be blood and four cell phones, prosecutors reported.
“According to the victim’s family, the victim was recently discharged from a recovery house and appeared to be recovering well,” a USAO spokeswoman said.
The victim’s father told investigators that, on the night before his son’s fatal fentanyl overdose, he drove his son to Valladares’ residence, prosecutors said. He did so because his son indicated that he needed some suboxone strips, prosecutors added. (Suboxone typically is prescribed to patients who are in treatment for opioid addictions.)
“The victim’s father knew Valladares and had meet him previously. Once the victim’s father drove (his son) to Valladares’ residence, the victim went inside for approximately two minutes and returned to his father’s vehicle,” the spokeswoman outlined.
Investigators combed the victim’s cell phones, which revealed that he had called Valladares one day before his fatal overdose and also had texted that his father would be driving him to Valladares’ residence, prosecutors said. The victim informed Valladares that they had to “keep it on the low,” prosecutors added.
Valladares did not plead guilty to any charge directly relating to that February 2020 fatal overdose.
Based on the information received while investigating that fatal fentanyl overdose, as well as the intel gathered during the overall investigation focusing on Valladares, detectives raided Valladares’ residence on Feb. 13, 2020, according to prosecutors.
During that court-approved search of Valladares’ residence, investigators confiscated five blue wax bags containing fentanyl, prosecutors said. Those bags had been marked with a “Facetime” street brand stamp — the same identifying name as the one found on the baggies recovered five days earlier at the scene of the fatal fentanyl overdose, prosecutors added.
In addition, investigators seized a digital scale, prescription medication, empty blue wax bags bearing a “Facetime” street brand stamp and mail addressed to Valladares, which linked him to the targeted residence, prosecutors reported.
Investigators also confiscated Valladares’ cell phones, which contained more than 80,000 messages indicative of illegal drug dealing, according to prosecutors.
Based on information contained in the federal plea agreement, it appears that Valladares was not arrested at that time.
Then on May 4, 2020, some three months later, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving Valladares’ residence, prosecutors said. After a specially trained scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside that vehicle, investigators confiscated baggies containing fentanyl during a probable-cause search, prosecutors added.
“The driver advised that he had been purchasing drugs from Valladares for the past three to four months. Analysis of the substance within the bags seized from the car was confirmed to be fentanyl,” the spokeswoman said.
That led to another court-approved search of Valladares’ residence, this one conducted on May 19, 2020 — about two weeks after the traffic stop that yielded fentanyl and more than three months after the first raid, prosecutors reported.
Arriving investigators detained Valladares at the front door of his residence, prosecutors said. During the court-approved search, prosecutors added, investigators confiscated 38 additional baggies containing fentanyl.
“Valladares admits that he possessed the fentanyl with the intent to distribute it,” the spokeswoman said.
Investigators filed 10 drug-related charges against Valladares, who was initially jailed on no bond, according to Cecil County District Court records and Cecil Whig archives.
At some point after Valladares’ arrest here, however, federal investigators and prosecutors took over the criminal case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.