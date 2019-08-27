WILMINGTON, Del. — An Elkton man is facing up to 30 months in prison after accepting a plea deal relating to a crash that killed a woman in December, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s Office.
The defendant, Anthoni Lewinson, 33, pleaded guilty to operation of a motor vehicle causing death Monday during a hearing in New Castle County Superior Court, reported Mat Marshall, the agency’s communications director. In addition to 30 months in prison, Lewinson could be fined and could have his commercial driver’s license suspended for a year, Marshall told the Cecil Whig.
Sentencing is scheduled for December.
Prosecutors reported that Lewinson, a commercial truck driver, was operating a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 near Wilmington on Dec. 3, when he failed to slow down and, as a result, his rig crashed into several vehicles that were stopped in traffic.
Yolanda Frank, 46, of Newark, Del., was the front-seat passenger in a 2002 Ford Explorer that was one of vehicles struck by Lewinson’s truck, according to prosecutors. Frank, who had been wearing a seatbelt, was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. The driver of that SUV was also critically injured in the crash, prosecutors added.
