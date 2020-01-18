ELKTON — A man is facing up to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in a criminal case filed against him after he punched his 3-year-old son several times in the face and body inside their Elkton home during a protracted attack — one in which the defendant also smothered and profanely taunted the boy.
After the July 30 incident, Brandon Todd Shepard, 29, told Elkton Police Department detectives that he “snapped” while disciplining his son for crying at bedtime and that he “felt bad for how he handled the situation,” according to court records.
Shepard pleaded guilty to second-degree child abuse on Wednesday, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State's Attorney Shauna Lee and his assistant public defender, Edwin B. Fockler IV.
Sentencing is set for March 31. Shepard, whom investigators arrested in late August, remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond.
Lee told Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton that, at sentencing, the state plans to recommend a maximum 15-year sentence with 12 years suspended, which translates to three years of active prison incarceration for Shepard.
(State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant's criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of six months to five years of active incarceration for Shepard, according to Lee.)
The state also plans to ask the judge to order Shepard to serve three years of supervised probation, Lee said.
As part of that probation, Lee added, prosecutors plan to recommend that Shepard have no unsupervised contact with his son; that he take anger management and parenting classes; that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation and submit to any counseling and treatment deemed necessary and submit to random blood, breath and urine analysis.
The state and defense agree that Shepard was not under the influence of drugs and, or, alcohol at the time of the incident.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss several related charges against Shepard, including second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.
During the plea hearing, Lee reported that a camera, which had been set up inside the boy's bedroom by the boy's mother, who was Shepard's girlfriend, videotaped the incident.
Court records identify Carrie Evans as the the boy's mother and indicate that she provided EPD investigators with a video of the attack, after reporting the incident to them.
Before reading aloud the statement of fact — most of which referred to the sounds and action captured by the videocamera — Lee told the judge that she would "edit the vulgarity."
The video shows the boy crying and then Shepard jumping on the bed in what investigators described as a "rage," before striking the youngster once with an open left hand, hitting him four times with a right fist and then punching him three more times with a left fist, according to Lee. Those blows landed on the boy's face and chest, she noted.
It also shows Shepard on top of the boy, covering the youngster's mouth with his left hand, she reported. Court records indicate that Shepard is 6'4" and weighed 205 pounds at the time of the incident.
The boy's "muffled cries" can be heard on the video, which, at that same time, shows the youngster's "kicking legs in a panicked state," according to Lee. She further reported that, when Shepard removes his hands from his son's mouth, the boy gasps for air.
Shepard then can be seen punching the boy several more times, Lee said. The numerous blows thrown by Shepard struck the boy on several parts of his body, including his face, chest and abdomen, she added. Investigators had reported that Shepard backhanded the boy in the face at least once during the incident.
Doctors at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del. examined the boy, who had suffered significant bruising, redness and abrasions to his back, legs, face, neck and chest, according to court records, which indicate that investigators photographed the marks on the youngster.
The boy's injuries were "indicative of child abuse," Lee told the judge.
Shepard aggressively taunted the boy throughout the incident, according to Lee and court records, which show that Shepard told the youngster at one point, “I hope it (expletive) hurts you little (expletive).”
After punching his son in the body, Shepard grabbed the boy’s head and manipulated it to the point that he and the child were face to face and then Shepard said, “Do I make myself clear?” according to court records.
The list of comments that Shepard made to the boy during the attack, according to court records, includes, “You did it to yourself. Stop being a little (expletive) and this will stop,” and “This attitude that you’re pulling, I am done with it, understand? If this does not (expletive) change, you’re going to be hurting a whole hell of a lot boy."
After reading the statement of fact aloud, Lee offered to let the judge see the video of the attack. Lee opined that there is a big difference between "reading it and actually seeing it," explaining that "the vitriol" comes through stronger in the video.
"We prefer it not be shown," said Fockler, standing beside Shepard, who was clad in a CCDC inmate uniform.
Fockler also asked that, if the judge wanted to view the video, that she do so in the privacy of her chambers rather than inside the public courtroom. Sexton opted to view the video and she watched it in her chambers.
Although sentencing is set for March 31, the judge allowed Shepard's mother to speak on her son's behalf during Wednesday's proceeding — in case she would be unable to attend the March hearing due to a scheduling conflict with her job.
The woman told the judge that the boy "says he misses his Daddy" and that the youngster "doesn't show any sign of remembering that day."
She opined that the "angle of the video camera" made Shepard's attack on his son look worse that what it really was.
His mother, however, acknowledged, "I know it was wrong . . . I know he needs to do time, needs punishment."
After Sexton asked, "Anything else you'd like to say?" Shepard's mother looked over at her son, seated a few feet away at the defense table, and said, "I love you, Brandon."
