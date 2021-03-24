BEAR, DEL. - An Elkton man was killed Tuesday in a chain-reaction crash at a highway intersection in Bear, Del., according to the Delaware State Police.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, DSP officials had not released the name of Elkton man who was killed, pending next-of-kin notifications, nor the names of two other people involved in the crash.
Police reported that the fatal, domino-effect collision occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Buckley Boulevard, where two westbound vehicles - a 2014 Toyota RAV4 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle, which was directly behind the Toyota - were stopped in the right lane at a red light.
A westbound 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 72-year Elkton man failed to stop as he approached that intersection, and his vehicle crashed into the back of the stopped Ford, police said. On impact, police added, the Ford was pushed forward and struck the back of the stopped Toyota.
The Toyota came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of westbound Route 40, just west of the intersection, while the Ford came to an uncontrolled stop in a ditch on the north side of the road, approximately 200 feet west of the intersection, and the Chevrolet came to rest in the intersection, police outlined.
An ambulance crew transported the Elkton man, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there, police reported.
The operator of the Ford, whom investigators identified only as an 84-year-old woman who lives in Wilmington, Del., suffered injuries and was admitted to an area hospital, after an ambulance crew had driven there, police said.
Investigators identified the operator of the Toyota only as a 63-year-old man who also resides in Wilmington, Del., and reported that he refused medical treatment at the accident scene, police added.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, the fatal collision remained under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to call Cpl. 1 Calio with the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8483. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .
