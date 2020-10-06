ELKTON — A Cecil County grand jury has handed up an 11-count indictment against an Elkton-area man caught with nearly one pound a suspected methamphetamine and almost a half-pound of suspected marijuana during court-approved searches of his residence, vehicles and storage unit, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 31-year-old Alonzo M. Dennison, who, according to charging documents, already has two felony drug convictions on his criminal record. Those convictions stem from criminal cases in Pennsylvania, court records show.
Dennison was served a copy of the indictment on Thursday, a day after the grand jury indicted him, according to court records.
One of the indictment counts — proceeds from a drug offense — alleges that Dennison concealed the “source of proceeds of an offense involving (illegal drugs)” and that he engaged in “financial transactions involving proceeds, knowing that the proceeds were derived from (illegal drugs),” court records show.
“Through the course of the investigation leading to Dennison’s arrest, investigators learned that Dennison has provided materially false/fictitious information to multiple entities, including wage records reflecting gainful employment. Investigators are aware that Dennison also has provided numerous addresses in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania to various banks and has significant ties outside of Maryland,” according to charging documents.
Maryland State Police detectives raided Dennison’s residence in the unit block of Thatch Court on Sept. 11, after developing him as a suspect during an investigation, and they arrested him on the same day, police reported. (Members of MSP’s Special Investigations Section had conducted the investigation that led to the court-approved searches and Dennison’s arrest, court records show.)
In addition to Dennison’s residence, investigators searched his 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, his 1994 Chevrolet Caprice, a storage unit and him, according to police.
Investigators confiscated slightly more than 409 grams of suspected methamphetamine, which had been parceled into two heat-sealed bags, after finding it inside the Caprice, police said. They also seized slightly more than 185 grams of suspected marijuana, also parceled into two heat-sealed bags, and after finding it inside Dennison’s home, police added.
(There are about 453 grams in one pound, approximately 226 grams in a half-pound and slightly more than 28 grams in one ounce. The 409 grams of suspected methamphetamine translate to about two ounces less than one pound, while the 185 grams of suspected marijuana equate to approximately two ounces less than a half-pound.)
“Investigators know that amount of methamphetamine/marijuana and the manner in which it was packaged is a clear intention to distribute (those illegal drugs),” court records allege.
In addition, investigators confiscated $2,303 in cash that they found inside the Malibu, police reported.
Charging documents also indicate the investigators seized “miscellaneous paperwork and electronic equipment,” too, after finding those items inside Dennison’s home and vehicles.
Five of the 11 charges in the indictment against Dennison are felonies, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and importing a controlled and dangerous substance (illegal drug) into the state, court records show.
Dennison remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, which has been his status since investigators arrested him on district court charges on Sept. 11, roughly three weeks before the grand jury handed up the 11-count indictment against him in circuit court, according to court records.
