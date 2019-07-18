BALTIMORE — An Elkton man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for production of child pornography.
Frank Ray Leary Jr., 24, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of production of child porn in April.
U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Leary to 30 years, the maximum penalty for the charge, and ordered him to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
The sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur and Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office.
“Frank Ray Leary Jr. preyed on vulnerable young victims, including a 5-year-old boy,” Hur said in a prepared statement. “Law enforcement agencies will continue to work to identify and prosecute those who harm our children.”
According to federal court documents, Leary was first investigated for the distribution of child pornography images in April 2012 when he was 17 years old. Italian police authorities notified Maryland State Police about a Gigatribe user who contacted an undercover officer offering child pornography.
Subsequently, MSP received seven tip line reports of child pornography uploaded from the same IP address in September 2012 and executed a search warrant at Leary’s Malvern Drive home. In interviews with investigators, Leary admitted to viewing and sending child pornography, and a forensic exam of his cellphone discovered child porn, according to court records.
For undetermined reasons, however, the case presented to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office did not result in criminal charges in 2012, court records show.
Three years later, an undercover officer made contact with registered sex offender Joseph Brown, of Connecticut, through Kik, an instant messaging program known for its anonymity for users and weak parental controls. After Brown’s arrest and a search of his Box.com accounts containing 14.5 gigabits of child porn, investigators honed in on several users with which Brown communicated, one of whom was later determined to be Leary, according to court records.
A 2017 investigation into Leary uncovered emails from 2014 and 2015 that contained images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including prepubescent minors, court records indicate. Subpoenas served on online file storage companies also yielded video and images of child porn, investigators reported.
While the FBI and MSP were actively investigating Leary’s online conduct, the Department of Social Services in Cecil County was contacted about a 5-year-old boy who reported that Leary had sexually abused him about 16 times between 2017 and 2018, records show.
“The Department of Social Services determined that child sexual abuse has been ‘indicated.’ An indicated finding for a report of child sexual abuse means one in which there is credible evidence which has not been satisfactorily refuted,” the federal criminal complaint reports. “The case was presented to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office and no criminal charges were filed. The case has been closed by both the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services.”
On Aug. 1, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant for Leary and his residence, seizing his cellphone, among other evidence.
During an interview, Leary told investigators that he had opened a new Kik account that he used as recently as two days before his arrest, according to court records.
A forensic examination of the phone, as well as the execution of various cellular service provider search warrants revealed that Leary used Kik to induce at least six minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and send Leary images of that conduct.
For example, on July 7, 2018, Leary engaged in chat with a victim who was between 14 and 16 years old, and enticed that victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct with his sleeping 9-year-old brother and take photographs of the sexual acts. Leary also admitted that he engaged in sexually explicit chats with five other victims from around the world, including Germany, Bulgaria, California and Kentucky.
Leary requested and received images of the victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct, often directed by Leary. In addition, Leary shared images of child pornography with the victims and other minors, sending them links to accounts he maintained.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood or internet safety education, visit www.justice.gov/psc.
United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the FBI for its work in the investigation and thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Budlow, who prosecuted the federal case.
