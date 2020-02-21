ELKTON — An Elkton man caught with an ounce of crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun during a protracted investigation in October received a six-year prison term on Tuesday, after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant, Carlton Nathaniel Maple, 40, for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and then suspended four years of it, court records show.
Baynes also levied a consecutive five-year sentence on Maple for possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime, according to court records.
Maple pleaded guilty to those two charges as part of a plea agreement negotiated by Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald and Maple’s defense lawyer, C. Evan Rollins. As part of the plea deal, the state dismissed 24 related charges against Maple.
Also during Tuesday’s hearing, the judge ordered Maple to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his six-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
The investigation started with a traffic stop that occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, when members of Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle driven by Maple after he failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Bridge Street and Howard Street in downtown Elkton, police reported.
Officers were familiar with Maple, according to police.
“Mr. Maple is also the subject of an ongoing open narcotics investigation. As a result of this information, Elkton Police Department’s K9 unit was notified,” Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an EPD spokesman, explained at the time.
A specially-trained scent dog and his EPD officer handler were dispatched to the traffic scene, police said. The dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs during a sniff-scan of the outside of Maple’s vehicle, police added.
That led to a probable-cause vehicle search in which investigators seized an ounce of crack cocaine that had been “all packaged individually for sales,” as well as four small bags of Oxycodone pills and five small bags of marijuana, also all packaged for sales, according to Zurolo.
In addition, searchers determined that Maple was in possession of $701, which they also confiscated, police reported.
Because of the information and evidence gained through the open narcotics investigation and the traffic stop, detectives were able to conduct a court-approved search of Maple’s residence on Gina Marie Lane, police said. In addition to EPD patrol and SCU officers, members of Maryland State Police’s Gang Enforcement Unit participated in the raid, police added.
Searchers found and confiscated a loaded 9 mm handgun, a box of ammunition, several bags containing Oxycodone pills, a small bag of crack cocaine, nearly three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana and other evidence, police reported.
Court records indicate that the defense has appealed the criminal case in which Maple was sentenced on Tuesday.
