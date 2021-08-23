BALTIMORE — A man who was part of a cocaine distribution ring in Cecil County has received an eight-year term in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard D. Bennett imposed an eight-year sentence on the defendant, Kevin Purnell Johnson Jr., 37, of Elkton, on Monday after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, as part of a plea agreement.
The judge ordered Johnson to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his eight-year sentence.
Johnson’s two co-defendants – Mark Williams, 52, and Troy Lee Neal, 42, both of Elkton – have pleaded guilty to those same two charges, and both are awaiting sentencing. Williams and Neal are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5 and Oct. 26 respectively.
They were charged in federal indictments along with Johnson in 2020.
Surveillance operation
The criminal case against Johnson and his co-defendants started at the state level, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
Johnson, Williams and Neal were arrested in June 2020, and they were charged with importing cocaine into the state, possession of a large amount of cocaine and other offenses, after a surveillance operation culminating an investigation that had started approximately one year earlier, court records show.
Investigators involved in that surveillance operation focused on a Lincoln Navigator as it traveled from Elkton to Bronx, N.Y., according to charging documents in that now-closed Cecil County case. At the conclusion of the operation, investigators confiscated more than one pound of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $20,000, court records showed.
The seven-hour-long surveillance operation was conducted from the night of June 13, 2020 into the early-morning hours of June 14, 2020 by Cecil County Drug Task Force (CCDTF) agents and Maryland State Police Special Investigation Section (SIS) members, police reported at the time.
It marked the culmination of an “extensive investigation in which Johnson, Williams and Neal were observed involved in suspected drug transactions,” police said.
Based on information gained from that investigation, police added, Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes granted the drug agents a search warrant for Neal’s residence on East Village Drive on June 3, 2020.
The surveillance operation started at approximately 7:15 p.m. on June 13, 2020, with investigators monitoring a black Lincoln Navigator driven by Neal and occupied by Johnson and Williams as it departed from Neal’s East Village Road residence, police reported.
“Surveillance indicated Neal’s Lincoln traveled to The Bronx in New York, a known source area for cocaine,” court records alleged.
Neal’s Lincoln arrived at that location in The Bronx at about 10 p.m. on June 13, 2020 and then at 11:53 p.m., 2020, less than one hour later, it left and traveled south toward Maryland, police reported.
At 2:05 a.m. on June 14, 2020, the Lincoln arrived back at Neal’s residence and, also based on surveillance, Neal and Johnson got out of that vehicle along with two women, police said.
At the same time, police added, a white Nissan sedan pulled up in front of Neal’s residence, and Williams got out of that vehicle – before he, Neal and Johnson entered Neal’s residence.
Then at 2:12 a.m. June 14, 2020, some seven minutes later, CCDTF agents and SIS members raided Neal’s residence, court records showed.
During the court-approved search of that residence, investigators found and confiscated 500 grams of “compressed suspected cocaine, several bags of suspected marijuana, an operational digital scale and several cellular telephones,” court records alleged.
There are 453 grams in a pound, meaning the total weight of the confiscated suspect cocaine is slightly more than one pound and one ounce.
“The approximate wholesale value of the cocaine seized was $20,000,” according to court records.
The federal case
Late last year, the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office transferred the Elkton-based cocaine importation case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, after federal authorities expressed an interest in prosecuting Johnson and his two co-defendants.
At that point, Johnson and his two co-defendants, all of whom had been held in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond after their June 2020 arrests, were placed in federal custody.
Along those lines, as a matter of housekeeping, CCSAO prosecutors dismissed their case here against Johnson on Oct. 29, 2020. Then, less than one month later, CCSAO prosecutors also dropped their cases here against Williams and Neal.
Federal prosecutors reported that, according to Williams’ guilty pleas, MSP detectives, CCSO investigators and the Department of Homeland Security agents identified Williams and two co-conspirators as “suppliers of cocaine after an extended investigation dating back to 2019.”
“The conspiracy members distributed crack cocaine to multiple customers in Elkton,” summarized Alexis Abbott, a USAO spokesperson.
During the investigation, a Cecil County Circuit Court judge issued an order authorizing the interception of wire and electronic communications of Johnson and his co-conspirators, federal prosecutors said. Intercepted text and telephone communications revealed Johnson as a “member of the drug distribution conspiracy,” prosecutors added.
Investigators intercepted “at least eight instances” in which Johnson or his co-conspirators, “conversed in coded conversations about drug activity,” according to information contained in federal court records.
On May 5, 2020, for example, according to information gleaned from the court-approved wiretaps, Johnson discussed the purchase of a half-kilogram of cocaine for $17,000 to $17,500, prosecutors said. Within the conversation, Johnson told the individual that he wanted it “soft”, which investigators knew to be powder cocaine, prosecutors added.
Moreover, on May 18, 2020, police surveilled Johnson meeting with an individual in the parking lot of a local hotel, according to federal prosecutors. Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on the customer’s car shortly after the transaction and recovered 29.3 grams of crack cocaine and $1,500 in cash, prosecutors reported.
Other evidence corroborates Johnson’s involvement in drug trafficking, prosecutors said. According to the IRS, prosecutors added, Johnson did not file tax returns in 2017, 2018, or 2019 and had no taxable income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.