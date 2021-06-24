BALTIMORE — A Cecil County man who extorted more than $60,000 by misusing his authority as a Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) supervisor was sentenced to one year — and a day — in federal prison on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake, who imposed the sentence, ordered the defendant — Ronald M. Smith, 47, of Elkton — to serve two years of supervised probation after completing his 366-day prison term.
In addition, the judge ordered Smith to forfeit $64,000, which represents “his gain from the crime,” federal prosecutors reported.
“Smith admitted that he accepted cash payments for work he caused DPW crews to perform for private businesses on at least 22 residential and commercial properties,” said Marcia Murphy, a USAO spokeswoman.
In September, as part of a plea agreement, Smith pleaded guilty to a federal charge of “extortion under color of official right for misuse of authority as a public employee,” according to prosecutors.
The work in question, which triggered an investigation that led to the filing of a federal indictment against Smith in December 2019, took place from 2014 through 2015 and involved the installation of new water or sewer lines, mains, valves and meters — work which should have been performed by approved contractors and licensed plumbers, prosecutors said. Smith was neither, prosecutors added.
On several of those jobs, Smith worked with a man who, although a licensed plumber, was not bonded and was not on the city’s list of approved contractors, federal prosecutors reported. That man presented Smith to his employer as a “utilities contractor” to install water and sewer lines to four new row houses under construction, prosecutors said. Without obtaining any permits or paying any required fees, prosecutors added, Smith agreed to do the work and then used city employees, materials and equipment.
As time went on, Smith also enlisted the city crew — while on the city work clock — to install utilities for which he was paid $1,600 each, prosecutors reported.
The work was done at night and in haste, according to court documents, which indicate that, on one occasion, it caused a street to collapse. He also charged a developer $17,500 to install a dedicated water line to a commercial property, federal prosecutors reported.
All of the work was done at prices lower than what a licensed, bonded company would have charged, according to prosecutors.
Also detailed in his plea agreement, from May 2015 through October 2015, Smith was paid $12,500 for new water services to be installed at five row houses that were being re-developed. Without permits or paid traffic fees, Smith caused DPW work crews using DPW equipment to break the pavement, dig the holes, connect the pipe from the water main to the vault and from the vault to the house, according to prosecutors.
From 2014 through 2015, when the offenses were committed, Smith was a supervisor in the Water and Waste Management Division of the city’s Department of Public Works and his supervisory responsibilities included receiving work orders, dispatching work crews and supervising the crews on job sites.
Smith supervised a crew of approximately eight employees, prosecutors said. Smith generally worked the night shift—from midnight to 8 a.m. — and, though he was not a licensed plumber, he was responsible for responding to, overseeing and performing service repairs to city water ways, pipes, taps, connections, valves and water mains, prosecutors added.
Smith is no longer employed by Baltimore City.
