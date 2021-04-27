ELKTON – A man is facing 12 child pornography charges after investigators raided his Elkton residence on Monday morning, ending a six-month-long investigation, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old William Burroughs, who is charged with six counts each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, police reported.
MSP investigators conducted a court-approved search of Burroughs' residence shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, after developing him as a suspect, and they arrested him there during that raid, police said. FBI Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force agents and Elkton Police Department officers assisted MSP detectives during the court-approved search, police added.
"During the search warrant, investigators uncovered information pertinent to the investigation," an MSP spokesperson said.
The investigation leading to Burroughs' arrest started in October, according to police. The investigation by MSP's Computer Crimes Unit focused on the online distribution and possession of child pornography, police reported. MSP's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography, police noted.
MSP's Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which focuses on identifying those involved in child pornography and other related crimes that victimize children through the use of the internet, the spokesperson explained.
The task force and the Computer Crimes Unit are part of a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments throughout Maryland. Grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, in addition to a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, help make the effort possible, police added.
After arresting Burroughs at his residence on Monday morning, investigators transported him to MSP's North East Barrack for processing, police reported. As of Tuesday morning, court records concerning the charges against Burroughs and his bond status were unavailable.
