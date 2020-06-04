Elkton man dies after two-vehicle crash in Delaware

GLASGOW, Del. - An Elkton man died after a two-vehicle crash on a Delaware highway Wednesday, but investigators say that his death is unrelated to the collision, according to the Delaware State Police.
As of early Thursday night, DSP investigators had not released the name of the 29-year-old man who died after the crash, which occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday on Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Pleasant Valley Road, a short distance east of the Cecil County line.
Police reported that a gray 2009 Ford Escape operated by an 18-year-old woman was turning left onto Pleasant Valley Road from eastbound Route 40, while a silver Mazda 3 driven by the Elkton man was traveling on westbound Route 40, police outlined.
"The Ford Escape had a green arrow and entered the intersection. The Mazda 3 passed stopped cars on westbound Pulaski Highway, disregarding the red light, entered the intersection and struck the Ford Escape," a DSP spokesman said.
After the crash, the two vehicles came to rest in the intersection, police said, adding that the Ford Escape, which had rolled, came to rest on its driver’s side.
Police said the Elkton man who had been driving the Mazda 3 was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased "as a result of injuries not related to the accident." DSP officials had not released information regarding the Elkton man's cause of death, as of early Thursday night.
The driver of the Ford Escape and her two passengers - an 18 year woman who lives in Camden-Wyoming, Del., and a girl, 16, of Middletown, Del. - were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated and released, police added.
