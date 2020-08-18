RISING SUN — A man is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond after he allegedly impersonated a police officer and – while displaying a loaded gun – ordered a woman to leave a gas station in Rising Sun, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Adam Jewell Barnett, 28, of the unit block of Leedom Road near Elkton, as the suspect.
After arresting Barnett, investigators found three handguns – two of which were loaded, including one that he had holstered on his waist – and a silver security badge while searching him and his pickup truck, police said.
In addition, police added, they found a pair of handcuffs, a bulletproof vest and “numerous loose live rounds” inside his pickup truck.
Rising Sun Police Department officers started their investigation at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, after the woman contacted authorities and reported that a man displayed a handgun and stated that he “would have her arrested” if she did not leave the Sunoco Aplus in the 300 block of Telegraph Road (Route 273), police reported.
“(The woman) was found to be hysterical, crying, and was actually afraid that she was going to arrested or shot during the encounter . . . (The woman) believed that Barnett was a police officer and actually feared for her well-being after Barnett displayed the loaded firearm that was on his waist several times when telling her to vacate the location and that she would be arrested,” court records allege.
In his written statement of probable cause contained in court records, RSPD Mpo Daniel Stickney, the arresting officer, notes, “Barnett is not a certified law enforcement officer and had no authority to instruct a person to vacate” the Sunoco Aplus or any other business property.
The woman gave a description of the suspect to investigators, telling them that the armed man who had presented himself as a police officer was over six feet tall and was “heavyset,” according to charging documents, which indicate that Barnett is 6’4 and weighs 300 pounds.
“The subject described was identified by (RSPD) Mpo (George) Vanaskey and I as Adam Barnett through previous contact. Barnett is known to carry firearms and actually has a State of Maryland permit to carry a handgun,” Stickney reports in charging papers.
In addition, the woman described the suspect’s clothing and reported that, after the incident, he left the Sunoco in a red Chevrolet pickup truck, police said. The RSPD officers located Barnett in the area a short time later, police added.
“Officers immediately ordered Barnett to raise his hands and did locate a black 9mm semi-automatic handgun holstered on his waist,” according to charging documents.
The officers seized that handgun, which contained 16 live rounds, court records allege.
When asked if had possessed any additional firearms, Barnett told investigators that he had two more guns inside his 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck, court records show.
Investigators then found an unloaded, silver .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a silver security badge, both of which were located inside the pickup truck’s open door, police said.
They also found a green and black 9mm semi-automatic handgun that contained 14 live rounds in the truck’s center console, police added.
In addition, investigators found a bulletproof vest and numerous live rounds in the truck’s rear passenger area and a pair of handcuffs, which the officers located under one of the truck’s seats, court records allege.
After spending two nights in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, Barnett was released Monday on an unsecured $10,000 bond following his district court bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
Scheduled for an Oct. 1 trial, Barnett faces a sole charge of impersonating a police officer, a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine, according to court records.
